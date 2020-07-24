Civics 101

Thursday 23

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council will hear public comment on the city's 2020-21 proposed budget. Speakers must sign up by Wed., July 22, noon (see agenda for registration info). 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AISD REOPENING INFORMATION SESSION Open to AISD students, families, and staff, the session will cover on-campus in-person teaching and learning, as well as safety protocols, for the upcoming school year. Noon-1:30pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/austinisd.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSION The Commissioners Court will canvass the election returns for the July 14 special election for Texas Senate District 14. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COA HAZARD MITIGATION PUBLIC MEETING The city is gathering public input for updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan. 3-4pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SBA FEDERAL FINANCIAL RESOURCES WORKSHOP Virtual workshop on federal financial resources for businesses, nonprofits, and self-employed individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 3-4pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ONLINE ORGANIZING 101 Join TX-25 nominee Julie Oliver to discuss how to register and turn out more Democratic voters with online organizing. 8pm. Online. www.fb.com/events/620163351957792.

Friday 24

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

JOINT INCLUSION COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Saturday 25

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

TCDP BIG TENT PARTY Join a slate of Democratic nominees for a musical celebration and telethon to kick off the Travis County Democratic Party's coordinated campaign to turn Texas blue and keep Travis County deep blue in 2020. Meet the candidates on your November ballot and listen to your favorite local bands. 1-9pm. Online. www.fb.com/events/265070734737841.

TCDP BIG TENT PARTY The Travis County Democratic Party hosts this online telethon to kick off the party's coordinated campaign. Meet your nominees that will be on the November ballot, plus musical performances. 1-9pm. Online. GA, free; sponsorships, $250+. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Sunday 26

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

Monday 27

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

CANDIDATE FORUM FOR TCDP CHAIR Hear from the candidates for Travis County Democratic Party Chair, Ed Espinoza and Katie Naranjo. The forum will be moderated by former party chairs, Judge Jan Soifer and Vincent Harding, along with current party chair Dyana Limon-Mercado. 7-8:15pm. Online. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Tuesday 28

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See website for when agenda will be posted. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COA HAZARD MITIGATION PUBLIC MEETING The city is gathering public input for updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 29

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda (including all 105 Items) for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Thursday 30

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.