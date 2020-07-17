Headlines / Quote of the Week

One Election Down: Texas Democrats broke the record for highest turnout in a run-off election in the state party's history with 955,735 votes cast, according to a Texas Democratic Party press release. Turnout for the July 14 elections was more than double the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial run-off.

... And Another To Go: The filing period for Novem­ber's City Council races opens this Friday, July 18, and runs through August 17. On the ballot are Districts 2 (Delia Garza), 4 (Greg Casar), 6 (Jimmy Flannigan), 7 (Leslie Pool), and 10 (Alison Alter); aside from Mayor Pro Tem – and County Attorney-elect – Garza, all the incumbents say they're seeking reelection.

School's Out For ... On Tuesday night, the Austin Independent School District announced it will suspend in-person classes for the first three weeks of the school year. See "AISD News: Covid Delays On-Campus Classes, Supe Search Down to 6" for more.

Find COVID-19 Testing: Austin Public Health launched earlier this week a map of COVID-19 testing locations, including APH-operated sites and other testing options for those who have insurance or a primary care provider. As a reminder, APH and CommUnity Care are urging people with health insurance to seek alternative testing to free up space for the uninsured and people without doctors.

More Ordinances, New Penalities: In an effort to combat the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Austin area, City Council passed two ordinances last week aimed at enforcing safety measures – failure to follow Austin's mask mandate and other health authority rules may result in legal action and a fine up to $2,000.

The March Toward Musk: The Travis County Com­missioners Court approved a 20-year incentives deal for electric car company Tesla for a massive "Gigafac­tory" manufacturing facility near Del Valle. Under the deal, approved tax breaks could result in $14 million in savings for Tesla over the first 10 years if it invests $1.1 billion in Travis County.

Fund Outside: Austin Outside, a transportation and parks advocacy group, is calling for a $750 million safe mobility bond to be included on the November ballot. Proposed funding would add sidewalks, bike facilities, urban trails, school routes, crossings, and Vision Zero support.

Safety in the Streets: Three routes are moving forward in Austin's Healthy Streets initiative, which closes down streets for nondrivers and recreation: Avenue G from 38th St. to 56th St.; Belfast Drive from Broadmoor Drive to Cameron Road; and multiple streets from West Slaughter Lane to West William Cannon Dr.

Quote of the Week

"People all across this community, across this state, and across the country have made it resoundingly clear that they are ready for the kind of transformative change we've promised."

– José Garza, who will advance from the July 14 Democratic primary run-off for Travis County district attorney after defeating incumbent Margaret Moore. See "Record Turnout in Run-Off Election Pushes Democratic Party Toward Change."