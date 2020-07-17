Election Results
By the News Staff, Fri., July 17, 2020
Texas Democratic Primary Run-Off
|U.S. Senator
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Mary “MJ” Hegar
|68,603 (57.0%)
|498,180 (52.1%)
|Royce West
|51,760 (43.0%)
|457,555 (47.9%)
|U.S. Rep., District 10
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Mike Siegel
|17,910 (53.3%)
|26,291 (54.2%)
|Pritesh Gandhi
|14,461 (44.7%)
|22,182 (45.8%)
|U.S. Rep., District 17
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Rick Kennedy
|5,868 (53.0%)
|13,339 (57.3%)
|David Anthony Jaramillo
|5,213 (47.0%)
|9,949 (42.7%)
|Railroad Commissioner
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Chrysta Castañeda
|87,347 (76.6%)
|575,460 (62.0%)
|Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
|26,633 (23.4%)
|353,399 (38.0%)
|Travis County District Attorney
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|José Garza
|81,584 (68.3%)
|N/A
|Margaret Moore*
|37,874 (31.7%)
|N/A
|Judge, Travis County Court at Law No. 4
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Dimple Malhotra*
|63,130 (55.2%)
|N/A
|Margaret Chen Kercher
|51,215 (44.8%)
|N/A
|Travis County Attorney
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Delia Garza
|67,063 (56.8%)
|N/A
|Laurie Eiserloh
|51,053 (43.2%)
|N/A
|Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 3
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Ann Howard
|20,365 (65.2%)
|N/A
|Valinda Bolton
|10,850 (34.8%)
|N/A
Texas Republican Primary Run-Off
|U.S. Rep., District 17
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Pete Sessions
|1,250 (55.1%)
|18,458 (54.0%)
|Renée Swann
|1,019 (44.9%)
|15,694 (46.0%)
|U.S. Rep., District 35
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Jenny Garcia Sharon
|655 (59.3%)
|4,111 (53.1%)
|“Guillermo” William Hayward
|449 (40.7%)
|3,634 (46.9%)
|State Board of Education, Dist. 5
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Lani Popp
|5,926 (75.2%)
|55,670 (77.9%)
|Robert Morrow
|1,953 (24.8%)
|15,756 (22.1%)
|State Rep., District 47
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Justin Berry
|6,283 (54.6%)
|6,283 (54.6%)
|Jennifer Fleck
|5,231 (45.4%)
|5,231 (45.4%)
Special Election
|State Senator, Dist. 14
|Travis Co.
|Statewide
|Sarah Eckhardt (D)
|56,514 (51.1%)
|59,267 (49.7%)
|Eddie Rodriguez (D)
|38,400 (34.7%)
|40,384 (33.8%)
|Don Zimmerman (R)
|12,151 (11.0%)
|15,565 (13.0%)
|Jeff Ridgeway (I)
|1,253 (1.1%)
|1,386 (1.2%)
|Waller Thomas Burns II (R)
|1,079 (1.0%)
|1,442 (1.2%)
|Pat Dixon (L)
|1,189 (1.1%)
|1,306 (1.1%)
Results are unofficial but reflect all polling locations. Asterisk denotes incumbent.