News

Election Results

By the News Staff, Fri., July 17, 2020


Photo by Getty Images

Texas Democratic Primary Run-Off

U.S. SenatorTravis Co. Statewide
Mary “MJ” Hegar68,603 (57.0%)498,180 (52.1%)
Royce West51,760 (43.0%)457,555 (47.9%)
U.S. Rep., District 10Travis Co. Statewide
Mike Siegel17,910 (53.3%)26,291 (54.2%)
Pritesh Gandhi14,461 (44.7%)22,182 (45.8%)
U.S. Rep., District 17Travis Co. Statewide
Rick Kennedy5,868 (53.0%)13,339 (57.3%)
David Anthony Jaramillo5,213 (47.0%) 9,949 (42.7%)
Railroad CommissionerTravis Co. Statewide
Chrysta Castañeda87,347 (76.6%)575,460 (62.0%)
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo26,633 (23.4%)353,399 (38.0%)
Travis County District AttorneyTravis Co. Statewide
José Garza81,584 (68.3%)N/A
Margaret Moore*37,874 (31.7%)N/A
Judge, Travis County Court at Law No. 4Travis Co. Statewide
Dimple Malhotra*63,130 (55.2%)N/A
Margaret Chen Kercher51,215 (44.8%)N/A
Travis County AttorneyTravis Co. Statewide
Delia Garza67,063 (56.8%)N/A
Laurie Eiserloh51,053 (43.2%)N/A
Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 3Travis Co. Statewide
Ann Howard20,365 (65.2%)N/A
Valinda Bolton10,850 (34.8%)N/A

Texas Republican Primary Run-Off

U.S. Rep., District 17Travis Co. Statewide
Pete Sessions1,250 (55.1%)18,458 (54.0%)
Renée Swann1,019 (44.9%)15,694 (46.0%)
U.S. Rep., District 35Travis Co. Statewide
Jenny Garcia Sharon655 (59.3%)4,111 (53.1%)
“Guillermo” William Hayward449 (40.7%)3,634 (46.9%)
State Board of Education, Dist. 5Travis Co. Statewide
Lani Popp5,926 (75.2%)55,670 (77.9%)
Robert Morrow1,953 (24.8%)15,756 (22.1%)
State Rep., District 47Travis Co. Statewide
Justin Berry6,283 (54.6%)6,283 (54.6%)
Jennifer Fleck5,231 (45.4%)5,231 (45.4%)

Special Election

State Senator, Dist. 14Travis Co. Statewide
Sarah Eckhardt (D)56,514 (51.1%)59,267 (49.7%)
Eddie Rodriguez (D)38,400 (34.7%)40,384 (33.8%)
Don Zimmerman (R)12,151 (11.0%)15,565 (13.0%)
Jeff Ridgeway (I)1,253 (1.1%)1,386 (1.2%)
Waller Thomas Burns II (R)1,079 (1.0%)1,442 (1.2%)
Pat Dixon (L)1,189 (1.1%)1,306 (1.1%)

Results are unofficial but reflect all polling locations. Asterisk denotes incumbent.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by the News Staff
Travis County Results for the Primary Run-off and Special Election
Travis County Results for the Primary Run-off and Special Election
Local voters make a statement in D.A. race and others

July 15, 2020

Early Voting Results for the Primary Run-off and Special Election
Early Voting Results for the Primary Run-off and Special Election
José Garza takes sizable lead in D.A. race & more Travis Co. numbers

July 14, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Monthly's Happy Hour Series
www.texasmonthly.com
Certified "Funny" Comedy Show: Wild 'n Out Edition at Victory Grill
Austin Opera: Live From Indy Terrace
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  