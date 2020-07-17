Civics 101

Thursday 16

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

WEFUND TOOL FOR AUSTIN CITY BUDGET Have you wondered what "Defund the Police" could mean in real terms? If you could move millions of budget dollars around, where would you put it? This tool from the Austin Justice Coalition lets you do just that. Try it out for yourself and submit your ideal budget ahead of City Council's discussion on the subject, scheduled to begin July 23. Ongoing; budget deliberations begin July 23 Online. austinjustice.abalancingact.com/wefund_community_budgeting.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PARD FACILITY CLOSURES Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, as of July 6, all facilities and park amenities will be closed, including previously reopened facilities. All in-person programming for July is suspended. The Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts are closed. Parks and trails are open, but the only amenities open are restrooms and water fountains. Masks and social distancing rules still apply, and PARD Rangers will patrol parks and help educate park users. Get updates and details online. Beginning Mon., July 6 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING See agenda for details. 2-4pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

WINNING FOR WORKERS: CRIMMIGRATION Workers Defense Project's Chief Counsel Stephanie Gharakhanian leads a discussion on how our community can catalyze social change via criminal justice reform and worker rights for Texas' low wage workers and immigrant families. 3:30-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.workersdefense.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL SESSION Meeting agenda TBA. 3:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

Friday 17

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.austinconventionenterprises.com.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN INTEGRATED WATER RESOURCE PLANNING COMMUNITY TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

ELECTRIC UTILITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

HISTORIC LANDMARK COMMISSION: CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS REVIEW COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

DESIGN COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 18

COVID-19 AND THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY Hear from a community panel, get answers to your questions live, and provide input. See FB event for how to submit your questions beforehand. 10-11:30am. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/austinpublichealth.

Sunday 19

Monday 20

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will discuss the city's public safety budget, among other Items. See agenda for details. 2pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 21

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 22

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

TRAVIS COUNTY JUDGE FORUM Hear from the three Democratic candidates seeking to be the next leader of Travis County Commissioners Court: Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Travis County Democratic Party Chair Dyana Limon-Mercado, and attorney Andy Brown. 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/blueactionswatx.

Thursday 23

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.