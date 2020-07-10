Civics 101

Thursday 9

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PARD FACILITY CLOSURES Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, as of July 6, all facilities and park amenities will be closed, including previously reopened facilities. All in-person programming for July is suspended. The Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts are closed. Parks and trails are open, but the only amenities open are restrooms and water fountains. Masks and social distancing rules still apply, and PARD Rangers will patrol parks and help educate park users. Get updates and details online. Beginning Mon., July 6 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov/page/pard-facilities-closures.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election concludes July 10. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

WEFUND TOOL FOR AUSTIN CITY BUDGET Have you wondered what "Defund the Police" could mean in real terms? If you could move millions of budget dollars around, where would you put it? This tool from the Austin Justice Coalition lets you do just that. Try it out for yourself and submit your ideal budget ahead of City Council's discussion on the subject, scheduled to begin July 23. Ongoing; budget deliberations begin July 23 Online. austinjustice.abalancingact.com/wefund_community_budgeting.

ARR SUSPENDS BULK COLLECTION After resuming for three weeks, bulk and brush collection through Austin Resource Recovery is once again suspended. However, if you've already received notice of collection in your area from July 6-24, it will still be provided. Get updates via the website or ARR's mobile app. As of Mon., July 6 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov/bulk.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AUSTIN SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Applicants may apply for up to $40,000 toward their business needs including rent, payroll, and other economic needs. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE 2pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 10

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

RACETALKS Austin ISD parents and caregivers are invited to discuss race in our community. American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be provided. 9-10:30am. Online. www.austinisd.org.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 11

TOGETHER AGAINST COVID-19: A MULTILINGUAL CONVERSATION Austin-Travis County officials want to hear from our communities of color, including our immigrant and refugee communities, who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Interpretation and breakout groups will be provided in Arabic, Burmese, English, Spanish, and Vietnamese. 10am-1pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/austinpublichealth.

BLACK LIVES MATTER STUDENT-LED PROTEST Students gather in support of city officials defunding APD and reinvesting the money into reformative justice programs for Black and Brown communities. 1-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

BLACK LIVES MATTER STUDENT-LED PROTEST An entirely student-organized protest to increase public pressure on local government officials and demand an end to state-sanctioned violence and the prison industrial complex. Get more details on the FB event page. 1-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/events/733155080772465.

Sunday 12

VIRTUAL CANDIDATE FORUM & MEMBERSHIP MEETING Featuring County Attorney candidates Laurie Eiserloh and Delia Garza and District Attorney candidates Margaret Moore and José Garza. 2-3:15pm. Online. www.fb.com/blueactiondemsna.

EASTSIDE MARCH FOR VANESSA GUILLÉN A peaceful march in solidarity with demanding justice for Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood Army Specialist who authorities believe was killed in April. 5:30pm. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716.

Monday 13

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

SANDRA BLAND DAY: A CELEBRATION OF LIFE Five years after Sandra Bland was found dead in a Waller County jail cell following a traffic stop and arrest by former Texas State Trooper Brian Encinia, Community Advocacy & Healing Project celebrates Bland's life and demands transformative justice for those lost to state-sanctioned violence. 6:30-9pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Tuesday 14

PRIMARY RUN-OFF AND SD 14 ELECTION DAY Cast your ballots for the primary run-off and the Senate District 14 special election to fill the seat vacated by Kirk Watson. Get your sample ballot and polling place locations on the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. 7am-7pm. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/current-election.html.

AUSTIN SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Applicants may apply for up to $40,000 toward their business needs including rent, payroll, and other economic needs. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN NONPROFIT RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Applicants may apply for one-time grants up to $20,000 toward reimbursement of eligible expenses including rent, payroll, and other economic needs. 4:30-5:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN GENERAL BODY MEETING A meeting about dispelling assumptions and thinking critically on criminal justice reform. This month's focus is on training camps. Second Tuesdays, through August 1709 E. 12th. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

Wednesday 15

AUSTIN SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Applicants may apply for up to $40,000 toward their business needs including rent, payroll, and other economic needs. 2-3pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 16

