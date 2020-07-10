Advice on Ballot by Mail Voting

With a couple of days left of early voting before Tuesday's joint run-off and special election – and some lingering confusion about the mail ballots – the Travis County Clerk's office sent out the following press release, which we offer here as a public service.

Many voters are using Vote by Mail, or Ballot by Mail, for the first time. 85% of the requests are from local voters age 65 and older. Some voters may feel confused and the following is advice that will answer questions and clear up confusion:

1. If you requested a Ballot by Mail more than 2 weeks ago and have not received it, please call 512-238-VOTE to check your status. Ask the call center person to review ballot tracking info.

2. If you did not receive the Primary Run-off state and county races on your ballot, you, like others, probably didn't interpret the confusing application for BBM correctly; to get a Primary Run-off ballot, you had to tell us which party you wanted to vote in. But we still want you to be able to vote the full ballot. To do this, you will need to go vote in-person; take your BBM with you if you have it, and photo ID. Surrender your BBM to the Election Judge at Early Voting locations or on Election Day. Your BBM will be cancelled and you will be able to vote a regular, full ballot. Remember to voter verify your paper ballot card and then place it in the ballot box as you leave.

3. If you do not have your BBM, go to in- person voting for Early Voting or Election Day and bring your photo ID. You will be voting with a Provisional Ballot. This ballot will count as long as you do not submit your BBM also. Voting twice will be caught.

4. The volume of BBM requests is record breaking. The County Clerk has received more than 32,000 requests, and hundreds are still arriving each day. This is an expected level for a Presidential Election, not a primary run-off!

5. In-person Early Voting looks very different today than what voters are accustomed to seeing. The polling places require masks and social distancing inside and outside. Voting booths are socially distanced from each other. All locations have a separate entrance and exit to prevent voters from crossing in front of other voters. Voters will be given disposable PPE so that they do not have to touch any of the voting equipment. There are hand sanitizing stations at all voting places. Plexiglass shields are placed at sign-up tables, very similar to what you see in the grocery stores. Following CDC recommendations, most voters feel safe for the short amount of time they are in the polling place. Please call 512-238-VOTE if you're experiencing delays or confusion about how to vote by mail.