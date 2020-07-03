Civics 101

Thursday 2

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

APPLY NOW FOR VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT If you're interested in applying to vote by mail for the July 14 special election for Senate District 14 and the primary run-off, send in your application ASAP, as they must be received, not just postmarked, by July 2. If you submit it via email or fax, it must also be sent and received via mail within four days of the electronic submission. Download the application via the county clerk's website and call 512/238-VOTE if you need assistance. Due by July 2 Online/by mail. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail.html.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election has begun, and concludes July 10; polls will be closed July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

WEFUND TOOL FOR AUSTIN CITY BUDGET Have you wondered what "Defund the Police" could mean in real terms? If you could move millions of budget dollars around, where would you put it? This tool from the Austin Justice Coalition lets you do just that. Try it out for yourself and submit your ideal budget ahead of City Council's discussion on the subject, scheduled to begin July 23. Ongoing; budget deliberations begin July 23 Online. austinjustice.abalancingact.com/wefund_community_budgeting.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/atxn.

REGISTRATION FOR RETURNING STUDENTS: SPANISH SESSION Assistance in Spanish with online registration for the 2020-21 school year for returning students. 4-5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

BRAVE COMMUNITIES CONVERSATION: THE FUTURE OF POLICING? Panel discussion on defunding the police means, racism as a public health crisis, and what the future of policing looks like for Austin and beyond. 6-7:30pm. Online. www.bravecommunities.org.

Friday 3

AUSTIN PARKS AND POOLS CLOSED In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Austin pools and parks are closing. As of June 30, Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools were closed. The city is also closing all parks and recreational facilities from Fri.-Sun., July 3-5, and an extension would not be a surprise. Various locations. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 4

AUSTIN PARKS AND POOLS CLOSED In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Austin pools and parks are closing. As of June 30, Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools were closed. The city is also closing all parks and recreational facilities from Fri.-Sun., July 3-5, and an extension would not be a surprise. Various locations. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 5

AUSTIN PARKS AND POOLS CLOSED In an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Austin pools and parks are closing. As of June 30, Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools were closed. The city is also closing all parks and recreational facilities from Fri.-Sun., July 3-5, and an extension would not be a surprise. Various locations. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 6

LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMOCRATS JULY VIRTUAL MEETING Hear from state Senate District 14 candidate Eddie Rodriguez and LAD-endorsed primary run-off candidates. 7-8:30pm. Online. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 7

ACCESSIBLE PARKING ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM Volunteers needed to help address illegally parked vehicles in designated accessible parking spaces. Registration deadline: Mon., July 7 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkingvolunteer.

NATURE NOTES: BUTTERFLIES WITH BRAZORIA LIBRARY Learn about butterflies and how to identify them with Texas Master Naturalists. 1-2pm. Online. www.hillcountryalliance.org.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 8

TCDP HAPPY HOUR Join TCDB in calling Austinites about the July 14 elections. 5-6:30pm. Online. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

VIRTUAL LETTER WRITING PARTY FOR TEXAS VOTER TURNOUT Join Swing Left Austin, the Texas Democratic Party, and Blue Action Democrats for an entertaining night of letter writing to voters across Texas, with the help of Vote Forward. Featuring musical performances from local favorites Molly Burch and Taméca Jones, Texas Democratic trivia, and appearances by several Texas Democratic candidates. 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/swingleftatx.

Thursday 9

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

