July 2020 Election Info
Early Voting June 29 - July 10
Fri., June 26, 2020
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
Per Governor Greg Abbott's May 11 proclamation, in-person early voting begins Mon., June 29, a week earlier than its originally scheduled July 6. The polls will be closed Fri.-Sat., July 3-4, in observance of the Fourth of July.
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If an in-person voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com/elections or 512/393-7310
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Fri., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; closed Fri.-Sat., July 3-4.
CENTRAL
AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
Ridgetop Elementary, 5005 Caswell
NORTH
Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood Ln.
Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Rd.
GAMA Event Center, 8801 Research
Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan, Pflugerville
EAST
Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina
Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle
Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove
Lagos Elementary School, 11817 Murchison, Manor
SOUTH
Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35
Toney Burger Center, 3200 Jones
Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf
WEST
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave
Grandview Hills Elementary, 12024 Vista Parke
Hudson Bend Middle School, 15600 Lariat Trail, Lakeway
Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford, Lago Vista