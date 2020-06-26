July 2020 Election Info

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

Per Governor Greg Abbott's May 11 proclamation, in-person early voting begins Mon., June 29, a week earlier than its originally scheduled July 6. The polls will be closed Fri.-Sat., July 3-4, in observance of the Fourth of July.

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If an in-person voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com/elections or 512/393-7310

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Fri., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; closed Fri.-Sat., July 3-4.

CENTRAL

AISD Performing Arts Center, 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Ridgetop Elementary, 5005 Caswell

NORTH

Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood Ln.

Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Rd.

GAMA Event Center, 8801 Research

Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan, Pflugerville

EAST

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina

Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Lagos Elementary School, 11817 Murchison, Manor

SOUTH

Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35

Toney Burger Center, 3200 Jones

Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf

WEST

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave

Grandview Hills Elementary, 12024 Vista Parke

Hudson Bend Middle School, 15600 Lariat Trail, Lakeway

Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford, Lago Vista