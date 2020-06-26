Civics 101

Thursday 25

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7190. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

TRAVIS COUNTY STILL SEEKING POLL WORKERS There's still time to apply to work the polls for the July 14 election. You must be a registered voter in order to qualify. Online. www.lwvaustin.org/pollworker.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

APPLY NOW FOR VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT If you're interested in applying to vote by mail for the July 14 special election for Senate District 14 and the primary run-off, send in your application ASAP, as they must be received, not just postmarked, by July 2. If you submit it via email or fax, it must also be sent and received via mail within four days of the electronic submission. Download the application via the county clerk's website and call 512/238-VOTE if you need assistance. Due by July 2 Online/by mail. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail.html.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

GOTV PHONE BANK MARATHON Happy hour and virtual phone banking with the TCDP and Black Austin Democrats. 5-8pm. Online. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

10- 1 COMMUNITY CENTERS: FAMILY VIOLENCE City Council District 10 candidate Pooja Sethi shares her vision of how district-based 10-1 community centers can help domestic violence and abuse survivors. Survive2Thrive Foundation CEO Courtney Santana joins. 8-9pm. Online. www.poojaforaustin.com.

Friday 26

ARTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1-2:30pm. Videoconference. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 27

APPLY NOW FOR VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT If you're interested in applying to vote by mail for the July 14 special election for Senate District 14 and the primary run-off, send in your application ASAP, as they must be received, not just postmarked, by July 2. If you submit it via email or fax, it must also be sent and received via mail within four days of the electronic submission. Download the application via the county clerk's website and call 512/238-VOTE if you need assistance. Due by July 2 Online/by mail. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail.html.

COMMUNITY FORUM: ACCESSING SERVICES DURING COVID-19 Join Austin Public Health for a virtual conversation about available resources in the Austin-Travis County area, including COVID-19 testing, food assistance, rent/utility assistance, health care, mental health care, and substance use disorder resources. 11am-Noon. Online. Free. www.fb.com/austinpublichealth.

PFLUGERVILLE AREA DEMOCRATS MEETING Visit with SD-14 candidates Sarah Eckhardt and Eddie Rodriguez; TX-10 candidates Mike Siegel and Pritesh Gandhi; TX-17 candidates Rick Kennedy; and Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir. 1-2:30pm. Online. www.pfadc.org.

Sunday 28

JIMMY FLANNIGAN'S VIRTUAL REELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKOFF The District 6 City Council Member kicks off his reelection bid. 4-5pm. Online. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

Monday 29

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election runs from June 29 to July 10; polls will be closed July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

Tuesday 30

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election runs from June 29 to July 10; polls will be closed July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

LOCAL BUSINESS COFFEE CHAT Join the Austin Independent Business Alliance every Tuesday in June for coffee and talk about pandemic-related changes in the local business community. 9:30am. Online via AIBA. www.ibuyaustin.com/events.

WATERLOO PARK VIRTUAL TOUR An interactive, virtual tour of the construction progress of Waterloo Park, which is set to include the 5,000-person-capacity Moody Amphitheater, among other features, once complete. Tue., June 30, 12:30-1:30pm Online. Free. www.waterloogreenway.org.

Wednesday 1

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election runs from June 29 to July 10; polls will be closed July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.

Thursday 2

EARLY VOTING FOR JULY 14 ELECTION Early voting for the July 14 primary run-off and Senate District 14 election runs from June 29 to July 10; polls will be closed July 3-4 in observance of Independence Day. Get a sample ballot and polling place locations via the county clerk's website, and find out more about what's on the ballot at austinchronicle.com/elections. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html.