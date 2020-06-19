Civics 101

Thursday 18

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Teleconference (access code: 680-061-285). www.austintexas.gov.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING See agenda for details. 2-4pm. Zoom. www.austintexas.gov.

TCDP HAPPY HOUR & VIRTUAL PHONE BANK Join TCDB in calling Austinites about the upcoming July elections and Vote-By-Mail. 5pm. Online. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

CITY’S REDISTRICTING PROCESS TOWN HALL City Auditor Corrie Stokes and her office give an overview on the redistricting process and describe ways for Austinites to participate in this important and historical process. 6pm. Facebook Live. www.redistrictatx.org.

Friday 19

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 9am. Teleconference (meeting ID: 860 2224 1815). www.austintexas.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 9-10:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE JUNETEENTH CONVERSATION ACC hosts a virtual conversation with students and employees to examine equity and inclusion in recognition of Juneteenth. 11am-Noon. Online. joshua.garcia@austincc.edu; jamal.nelson@austincc.edu, www.austincc.edu.

COMMUNITY ADVANCEMENT ADVOCATES TRAINING Learn how to help with online outreach to promote participation in the 2020 Census and upcoming November elections. Fri., June 19, noon; Tue., June 23, 6pm Online. Free. www.canatx.org.

JUNETEENTH: STAY BLACK AND LIVE District 1 Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison kicks off this virtual event streaming across multiple platforms. Music, spoken word, a raffle, and a multidenominational sermon follow. Prior to the online program, 10,000 Fearless First Responders will deliver meals to Eastside communities. Get more details on the Facebook event page. 6-10:30pm. Online. www.sixsquare.org.

Saturday 20

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

Sunday 21

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

Monday 22

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING The trustees will vote on a proposed $1.67 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 23

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

LOCAL BUSINESS COFFEE CHAT Join the Austin Independent Business Alliance every Tuesday in June for coffee and talk about pandemic-related changes in the local business community. 9:30am. Online via AIBA. www.ibuyaustin.com/events.

COMMUNITY ADVANCEMENT ADVOCATES TRAINING Learn how to help with online outreach to promote participation in the 2020 Census and upcoming November elections. Fri., June 19, noon; Tue., June 23, 6pm Online. Free. www.canatx.org.

Wednesday 24

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

TCTX THRIVE INFO SESSION Travis County will award grants of up to $40,000 to about 250 businesses. To qualify to apply, your business must be located in Travis County but outside the city of Austin, in operation since March 1, 2019, with fewer than 25 employees, and less than $1 million in annual revenue. This info session will help you determine if you qualify. 2-3pm. Online via Zoom. www.austinasianchamber.org.

Thursday 25

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN FY 2021 CITY BUDGET FEEDBACK Provide your feedback on what the city should prioritize in next year's budget. Through July 1 Online. budgetqa@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.