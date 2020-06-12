What’s on the July 14 Ballot
Fri., June 12, 2020
Democratic Party
U.S. Senate: MJ Hegar, Royce West
U.S. Rep. District 10: Pritesh Gandhi, Mike Siegel
U.S. Rep. District 17: David Jaramillo, Rick Kennedy
U.S. Rep. District 31: Donna Imam, Christine Eady Mann
Railroad Commission: Beto Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
County Court at Law No. 4: Dimple Malhotra, Margaret Chen Kercher
District Attorney: Margaret Moore, José Garza
County Attorney: Laurie Eiserloh, Delia Garza
Commissioners Court Pct. 3: Ann Howard, Valinda Bolton
Republican Party
U.S. Rep. District 17: Pete Sessions, Renee Swann
U.S. Rep. District 35: William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon
State Board of Education District 5: Robert Morrow, Lani Popp
Texas House District 47: Justin Berry, Jennifer Fleck
Texas Senate, District 14
Special election: Sarah Eckhardt, Eddie Rodriguez, Don Zimmerman