What’s on the July 14 Ballot

Fri., June 12, 2020

Democratic Party

U.S. Senate: MJ Hegar, Royce West

U.S. Rep. District 10: Pritesh Gandhi, Mike Siegel

U.S. Rep. District 17: David Jaramillo, Rick Kennedy

U.S. Rep. District 31: Donna Imam, Christine Eady Mann

Railroad Commission: Beto Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda

County Court at Law No. 4: Dimple Malhotra, Margaret Chen Kercher

District Attorney: Margaret Moore, José Garza

County Attorney: Laurie Eiserloh, Delia Garza

Commissioners Court Pct. 3: Ann Howard, Valinda Bolton

Republican Party

U.S. Rep. District 17: Pete Sessions, Renee Swann

U.S. Rep. District 35: William Hayward, Jenny Garcia Sharon

State Board of Education District 5: Robert Morrow, Lani Popp

Texas House District 47: Justin Berry, Jennifer Fleck

Texas Senate, District 14

Special election: Sarah Eckhardt, Eddie Rodriguez, Don Zimmerman

