Civics 101

Thursday 11

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

TCDP NOW HIRING ELECTION WORKERS Travis County Democratic Party is seeking election workers for the July 14 election. No prior experience is needed; you will receive three hours of paid training by Travis County Elections and guidance from veteran workers. On election day, you will be paid for working the full day: $12/hour for judges, and $10/hour for clerks and ballot board members. Your safety is a serious priority; all workers will be provided PPE, hand sanitizers, and hand washing stations, and you will be trained for sanitary procedures with voters. Get more info on what the role entails at TexasDemocrats.org. Apply now for July 14 election Countywide. www.texasdemocrats.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: PARENTS & FAMILIES Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Tue., June 9, noon-1:30, 6-7:30pm; Wed., June 10, 10-11:30am, 6-7:30pm; Sat., June 13, 11:30am-1pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

Friday 12

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

TCDP NOW HIRING ELECTION WORKERS Travis County Democratic Party is seeking election workers for the July 14 election. No prior experience is needed; you will receive three hours of paid training by Travis County Elections and guidance from veteran workers. On election day, you will be paid for working the full day: $12/hour for judges, and $10/hour for clerks and ballot board members. Your safety is a serious priority; all workers will be provided PPE, hand sanitizers, and hand washing stations, and you will be trained for sanitary procedures with voters. Get more info on what the role entails at TexasDemocrats.org. Apply now for July 14 election Countywide. www.texasdemocrats.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

OVER THE LEGE LIVE PODCAST Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say only, political comedy show based solely on the Texas Legislature. Join the live version every other Friday on Facebook, and catch up on previous episodes wherever you get your podcasts. 7pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/overthelege.

Saturday 13

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

TCDP NOW HIRING ELECTION WORKERS Travis County Democratic Party is seeking election workers for the July 14 election. No prior experience is needed; you will receive three hours of paid training by Travis County Elections and guidance from veteran workers. On election day, you will be paid for working the full day: $12/hour for judges, and $10/hour for clerks and ballot board members. Your safety is a serious priority; all workers will be provided PPE, hand sanitizers, and hand washing stations, and you will be trained for sanitary procedures with voters. Get more info on what the role entails at TexasDemocrats.org. Apply now for July 14 election Countywide. www.texasdemocrats.org.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: PARENTS & FAMILIES Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Tue., June 9, noon-1:30, 6-7:30pm; Wed., June 10, 10-11:30am, 6-7:30pm; Sat., June 13, 11:30am-1pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

DANA DEBEAUVOIR ON ELECTION SECURITY IN THE TIME OF COVID-19 Mike Ignatowski moderates a Zoom discussion with Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir, exploring questions about election security for the July 14 run-off and special election and the November 3 general election. How have vote-by-mail ballots been processed in the past? What problems, if any, have arisen and what has been done to address those problems? What changes to the process will be made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Audience questions will also be welcomed. 2-3:30pm. Online via Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 14

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 15

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

AUSTIN CODE DEPARTMENT REOPENING The Code Department's cashier's office reopened to the public June 1, and the licensing and registration intake office opens June 15. Administrative hearings have been rescheduled to begin July 1. Get details at AustinTexas.gov. 5202 E. Ben White #550. www.austintexas.gov/department/code.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Mon., June 15, 11:30am-1pm Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

Tuesday 16

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

LOCAL BUSINESS COFFEE CHAT Join the Austin Independent Business Alliance every Tuesday in June for coffee talk about pandemic-related changes in the local business community. 9:30am. Online via AIBA. www.ibuyaustin.com/events.

Wednesday 17

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

Thursday 18

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

AISD ENCOURAGES FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR P-EBT The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program could provide Austin ISD families a one-time benefit for eligible families to buy food. Families could receive up to $285 per child, which can be used in the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits to pay for groceries. If you think you might be eligible, get more info at hhs.texas.gov. Apply by June 30 Online. hhs.texas.gov/pebt.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.