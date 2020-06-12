News

City, Cap Metro Commit to “Historic” Transit Expansion Plan

Plan includes new rail lines and enhancements to the current MetroRail Red Line, MetroRapid, and MetroBus service

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., June 12, 2020


Photo by John Anderson

On what Mayor Steve Adler dubbed "truly a historic day," the Capital Metro Board of Directors and Austin City Council unanimously adopted the Project Connect System Plan and Locally Preferred Alternatives, setting the stage for the two entities to seek funding from the Federal Transit Administration – and voter approval of local funding – for the $9.8 billion vision for transit expansion. (Adoption of those local funding mechanisms, and setting a date for a transit referendum, is slated for August by Council, September by the Cap Metro board.)

It's historic, in Adler's estimation, in that during nearly four decades of talking about transit, predating the creation of Capital Metro itself, Austin has been at this threshold before – twice, in 2000 and 2014 – only to founder. This time is different, the mayor said, because "we've never had a plan and proposal that has had broad community support, and I think we do now, and that's really exciting ... A truly regional plan, for everyone and in all parts of the community ... that provides access and equal opportunity to everyone, that addresses climate issues, that strengthens the backbone of the economy."

While some backers of rail in 2000 and 2014 might chafe at that assessment, many prominent voices of this 40-year-long saga chimed in via public comment to basically endorse this better-than-ever assessment. Lyndon Henry, former Cap Metro board member and Austin's most venerable transit advocate, said it was "heartening and refreshing to see the results" of a communi­ty­-driven process that led to a robust commitment to a transit system, anchored by rail, of the size and scale that Austin obviously needs.

That system includes four new rail linesOrange (north/south along the Lamar/Guadalupe corridor), Blue (from the airport along East Riverside into Downtown), Gold (from Downtown up a Red River/Airport alignment to Highland, originally earmarked for bus rapid transit), and Green (the MetroRail commuter service aimed at the Eastern Crescent), along with enhancements to the current MetroRail Red Line (dialed back from the initial proposal in March) and MetroRapid and MetroBus service.

These investments, particularly in bus transit and the Green Line, were championed by speakers and board members as essential investments in equity and access that the events of the moment have made even more relevant. "We need to look at not one set, but all sets of investment dollars," said Travis County commissioner and Cap Metro board member Jeff Travillion, making a direct link between transit, housing, health, and job growth spending needed in the East­ern Crescent communities he represents.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Project Connect
Big, Bold, and Costly: Austin’s Makes a Third Try at Rail Transit
Big, Bold, and Costly: Austin’s Makes a Third Try at Rail Transit
The train is here

Mike Clark-Madison, March 13, 2020

City and Cap Metro Contemplate How to Make a
City and Cap Metro Contemplate How to Make a "Real City” Transit System
Following the slow march toward a vote on a multibillion-dollar investment in public transit

Austin Sanders, Jan. 17, 2020

More by Mike Clark-Madison
City, County Officials Warn COVID-19 Is Surging
City, County Officials Warn COVID-19 Is Surging
Austin Public Health: "We have the ability to change this"

June 11, 2020

A Tidal Wave of People Batter the Foundations of Austin’s Structural Racism
A Tidal Wave of People Batter the Foundations of Austin’s Structural Racism
Thousands took to Downtown and Eastside streets to say, emphatically, that Black Lives Matter

June 12, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Project Connect, light rail, Steve Adler, Capital Metro, Austin City Council, Project Connect System, Lyndon Henry, Jeff Travillion

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Vortex: Dog Magic: Woman’s Best Friend
Montopolis performs The Living Coast at Blue Starlite Round Rock
Anna Deavere Smith's Notes from the Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  