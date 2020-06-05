Pools Reopen, but With New Rules

Starting June 1, the city began reopening select pools to the public. Due to lifeguard shortages – the city has only 200 guards ready to work at the moment, instead of the 750 it typically employs during the summer – not all pools will open immediately, and those that open will do so for only four days a week, to allow for extensive cleaning. Splash pads will remain closed for the time being.

The Parks and Recreation Department has set a number of rules to try to minimize exposure:

• All patrons will be screened before entering any pool facility, including a temperature check, and must provide a name and phone number/email address for contract tracing purposes.

• Masks are required upon entry, but may be removed when swimming or interacting with the water. Pool users should practice social distancing by remaining six feet away from other swimmers.

• No admission fees will be charged during modified COVID-19 operations; however, pool capacities will be limited, and pools will close every two hours for cleaning and to allow new guests to enter.

• Neighborhood pools allow drop-in swims, but reservations will be required at Deep Eddy, Barton Springs, Bartholomew, Walnut Creek, Garrison, Northwest, and Mabel Davis.

The following modified operating hours were proposed in a May 29 memorandum by City Manager Spencer Cronk detailing plans for four city departments to expand service. Per the memo, they "will be evaluated weekly based on available resources."

Find more info, and how to make reservations: www.austintexas.gov/page/pools-splash-pads.

Opened Mon.-Tue., June 1-2

Govalle Pool – 1-7pm; closed Sun., Tue., Thu.

Rosewood Pool – 1-7pm; closed Sun., Wed., Fri.

Shipe Pool – 1-7pm; closed Tue., Thu., Sat.

Big Stacy Pool – 6am-noon weekdays; 1-7pm Sun.; closed Mon., Fri., Sat. (lap swim weekdays; rec swim weekends)

Opening Fri.-Sat., June 5-6

Mabel Davis Pool – 1-7pm; closed Tue., Thu., Sat.

Northwest Pool – 1-7pm; closed Sun., Tue., Thu.

Walnut Creek Pool – 1-7pm; closed Mon., Wed., Sat.

Bartholomew Pool – 1-7pm; closed Mon., Wed., Fri.

Garrison Pool – 1-7pm; closed Mon., Wed., Fri.

Opening Mon., June 8

Deep Eddy Pool – 8am-2pm weekdays; 1-7pm Sat.; closed Sun., Tue., Fri. (lap swim only 8am-noon weekdays)

Opening Tue., June 9

Barton Springs Pool – 5-7am, 8am-10pm; closed after 7am Mon., Wed., Thu.