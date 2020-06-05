Civics 101

Thursday 4

TCDP NOW HIRING ELECTION WORKERS Travis County Democratic Party is seeking election workers for the July 14 election. No prior experience is needed; you will receive three hours of paid training by Travis County Elections and guidance from veteran workers. On election day, you will be paid for working the full day: $12/hour for judges, and $10/hour for clerks and ballot board members. Your safety is a serious priority; all workers will be provided PPE, hand sanitizers, and hand washing stations, and you will be trained for sanitary procedures with voters. Get more info on what the role entails at TexasDemocrats.org. Apply now for July 14 election Countywide. www.texasdemocrats.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

BURNET ROAD VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING Austin's Corridor Program Office, along with TxDOT, hosts a virtual public hearing on the bond-funded improvements to Burnet Road from U.S. 183 to MoPac's frontage road. Through June 5. Daily, 9am-5pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/burnetenv.

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION In light of COVID-19, the largest state convention in the country has moved all of its programming online. The schedule features official party business, in addition to panels and special guest speakers, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren; and former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro. Mon.-Sat., June 1-6pm Online. Free (registration required). www.texasdemocraticconvention.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

CONFRONT APD FOR THE UNJUSTIFIED SHOOTINGS OF PROTESTORS The Mike Ramos Brigade is organizing a protest in response to protestors who suffered from severe injuries were “less lethal impact munitions” fired by Austin police this weekend. 6pm. www.fb.com/mikeramosbrigade.

Friday 5

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. Dial-in passcode is 743 268 071. 9am. Online; dial-in (see online for registration). www.austintexas.gov.

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD: LAND, FACILITIES, AND PROGRAMS COMMITTEE See website for more info. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

REVENUE MODEL PIVOTING WEBINAR Panelists discuss how they've pivoted their business model in light of COVID-19. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SMART TRIPS LIVE WITH MOVABILITY Highlighting the work of local leaders, mobility advocates, and partner organizations on transportation. 1-1:15pm. Facebook Live. www.smarttripsaustin.org.

DESIGN COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: PEACEFUL PROTEST AND CALL TO ACTION Join a peaceful protest march starting at the iHeart Media building all the way to the the African American Monument on the Texas State Capitol front lawn, culminating in a balloon release to honor Black lives lost at the hands of police. 7pm. iHeartMedia building (3601 S. Congress) to Texas State Capitol. www.fb.com/events/607959703404333.

LGBTQ SOLIDARITY MARCH FOR BLACK LIVES This peaceful demonstration will begin at Austin City Hall with speakers including activists Valeri Abrego, Matt Korn, Keelan Moses, and Rainny Daze. A march to the Capitol follows, where activists Charity Lee, Kingsley Grey, and Sheldon Darnell will speak, with Darnell leading an eight minute, 46 second showing of solidarity in closing. 7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.fb.com/events/275654560244976.

Saturday 6

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Sat., June 6, 10:30am-noon Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

STAND UP AGAINST POLICE VIOLENCE Mike Ramos Brigade hosts this demonstration against police violence. Follow the event on Facebook to get more information as it comes. 6pm. 715 E. Eighth. www.fb.com/events/642295436363577.

Sunday 7

BLACK AUSTIN RALLY & MARCH FOR BLACK LIVES A peaceful march and rally focusing on Black voices, stories, and solutions. All are welcome to attend and listen peacefully. 1-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 8

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: TEACHERS/STAFF Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Mon., June 8, noon-1:30pm; Wed., June 10, 6-7:30pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD REGULAR MEETING The board will discuss the 2021-24 TIP and I-35-related funding. 2pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD INFORMATION SESSION See board website for info. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 9

LOCAL BUSINESS COFFEE CHAT Join the Austin Independent Business Alliance every Tuesday in June for coffee talk about pandemic-related changes in the local business community. 9:30am. Online via AIBA. www.ibuyaustin.com/events.

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: PARENTS & FAMILIES Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Tue., June 9, noon-1:30, 6-7:30pm; Wed., June 10, 10-11:30am, 6-7:30pm; Sat., June 13, 11:30am-1pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

AUSTIN CREATIVE SPACE DISASTER RELIEF PROGRAM INFORMATION MEETING Review grant program guidelines and application questions for the program. 3-4pm. Online. Free. www.atxrecovers.com.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN GENERAL BODY MEETING A meeting about dispelling assumptions and thinking critically on criminal justice reform. This month's focus is on civics. Second Tuesdays, through August 1709 E. 12th. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

AISD COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See details online. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc..

Wednesday 10

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: PARENTS & FAMILIES Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Tue., June 9, noon-1:30, 6-7:30pm; Wed., June 10, 10-11:30am, 6-7:30pm; Sat., June 13, 11:30am-1pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

HERITAGE GRANT INFORMATION SESSION The city's Heritage Tourism Division is accepting applications for the grant to help preserve Austin's historic assets. 11am-Noon. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: TEACHERS/STAFF Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Mon., June 8, noon-1:30pm; Wed., June 10, 6-7:30pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.

A RECKONING: AN APPEAL TO WHITE AMERICA Austin Justice Coalition Executive Director Chas Moore will deliver pointed words about how to move forward in a plea to a white America that continues to perpetuate a system of fear, violence, and disgust. 6:30-8pm. Online via Zoom. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 11

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

REOPENING CONVERSATION CIRCLES: PARENTS & FAMILIES Discuss concerns about school reopenings for the fall. Tue., June 9, noon-1:30, 6-7:30pm; Wed., June 10, 10-11:30am, 6-7:30pm; Sat., June 13, 11:30am-1pm Zoom (see details online). www.austinisd.org.