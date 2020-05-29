Civics 101

Thursday 28

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

TCDP NOW HIRING ELECTION WORKERS Travis County Democratic Party is seeking election workers for the July 14 election. No prior experience is needed; you will receive three hours of paid training by Travis County Elections and guidance from veteran workers. On election day, you will be paid for working the full day: $12/hour for judges, and $10/hour for clerks and ballot board members. Your safety is a serious priority; all workers will be provided PPE, hand sanitizers, and hand washing stations, and you will be trained for sanitary procedures with voters. Get more info on what the role entails at TexasDemocrats.org. Apply now for July 14 election Countywide. www.texasdemocrats.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

TITLE I ANNUAL PARENT & FAMILY CONSULTATION Parents from Austin ISD Title I schools are invited to hear a review of the Title I federal program for this year. Thu., May 28, noon-1pm; Fri., May 29, 4:30-5:30pm Online. www.austinisd.org.

ANNIE'S LIST PRESENTS: ROYCE BROOKS IN CONVERSATION WITH VALERIE JARRETT Annie’s List Executive Director Royce Brooks and Obama Foundation Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett discuss the political power of women across the U.S. 1-2pm. Online. www.annieslist.com.

TCDP HAPPY HOUR & VIRTUAL PHONEBANK The Travis County Virtual Democratic Party joins the Blue Action Democrats for its weekly event, featuring state Rep. HD-48 Donna Howard and ACC Board of Trustee for Place 9, Julie Ann Nitsch. 5-6:30pm. Online. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

AIA AUSTIN’S “JURY CONVERSATIONS” WEBINAR Meet the industry professionals selected to judge this year’s AIA Austin Design Awards competition. 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.aiaaustin.org.

PROJECT CONNECT DISTRICTS 5 & 8 VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING Hosted by District 5 CM and Capital Metro Board Member Ann Kitchen and District 8 CM Paige Ellis. 6pm. Online. www.projectconnect.com.

8TH GRADE VIRTUAL BRIDGING CEREMONY Gus Garcia Young Men's Leadership Academy students and their families celebrate their accomplishments. Email for link to join the virtual ceremony. 6-7:30pm. Online. sandra.zachary@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org.

2021-24 TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM REMOTE OPEN HOUSE Visit the online open house to review the draft TIP project list and submit comments. Public commenting is open until Mon. June 1; the CAMPO Transportation Policy Board is scheduled to take action on the new TIP at its Mon., June 8, meeting. Thu., May 28, 7pm; Fri., May 29, noon Online. www.campotexas.org.

Friday 29

ELECTRIC BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. rick.arzola@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will discuss wildfire mitigation and rehydration efforts on the Balcones Canyonlands Park. 1-3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT DISTRICTS 2 & 3 VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING Hosted by District 2 Mayor Pro Tem and Capital Metro Board Vice Chair Delia Garza and Capital Metro Board Member and District 3 CM Sabino “Pio” Renteria. 2pm. Online. www.projectconnect.com.

Saturday 30

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FROM AUSTIN TO MINNEAPOLIS: JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD & MIKE RAMOS Mike Ramos Brigade leads a protest to demand justice for Mike Ramos, an unarmed Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin Police officer last month, and for George Floyd – an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday after being pinned to the ground by a white officer. Noon. Austin Police Department, 715 E. Eighth, 512/974-5000. www.fb.com/mikeramosbrigade.

TRUTH, RACIAL HEALING & TRANSFORMATION VIRTUAL CIRCLES A virtual event designed to bring folks together, promote dialogue, and find common ground to help overcome racism. 1:30-5pm. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Sunday 31

JUSTICE FOR THEM ALL: MARCH FOR BLACK LIVES AND FREEDOM In the wake of the killings of Mike Ramos, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Taylor, Austin Justice Coalition leads a peaceful protest in the continued fight to make the world a more just and equitable place for Black people, people of color, and marginalized communities. The march will start at the South steps of the Capitol and end at City Hall. 1-4pm. South steps of the Capitol, Congress & 11th. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 1

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONVENTION In light of COVID-19, the largest state convention in the country has moved all of its programming online. The schedule features official party business, in addition to panels and special guest speakers, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren; and former HUD Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro. Mon.-Sat., June 1-6pm Online. Free (registration required). www.texasdemocraticconvention.com.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1-3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD INFORMATION SESSION See the AISD Board meetings website for more info. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 2

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Tue., June 2, 11:30am-1pm Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

TEXAS NATURE TRIVIA Join Hill Country Alliance for Texas Land Conservancy's online trivia focusing on all things nature in the Lone Star State. 6-8pm. Online. www.hillcountryalliance.org.

Wednesday 3

SPECIAL CALLED AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 4

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.