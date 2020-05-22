News

New Findings Shed Light on Oakwood Chapel Burials

Remains at city’s oldest cemetary were exhumed, studied, and now await reinterment

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., May 22, 2020


Oakwood Chapel (Photo by Mike Clark-Madison)

They were men and women, boys and girls, some Black, white, Hispanic, and even Asian, and some whose race cannot be known. One may have held a crucifix. That's some of what we've learned about the 35 people buried under the Oakwood Cemetery chapel whose remains were exhumed and studied, according to reports published by the city last week.

The chapel at Oakwood, the city's oldest cemetery (located in Central East Austin just south of UT's Disch-Falk Field), was built in 1914 after decades of burials on the site – including unmarked graves in areas reserved in earlier times for indigent burials and as the segregated "colored grounds." The chapel was later repaired – and raised about four feet – during World War II.

Today, there are both laws and strong community sentiments that require such work be done more carefully. When the chapel restoration project began in 2016 and almost immediately encountered evidence of burials, work was halted and, after some hesitation on how to proceed, the plan to exhume, examine, and reinter the impacted remains went into effect. (There are also more than a dozen burials around the chapel that were left intact as the restoration plans were reworked to avoid them.)

The reports by Hicks and Company, an environmental and archaeological consulting firm, and the Texas State Univer­sity forensic anthropology lab lay out in detail what could be discerned after the painstaking excavation of the grave sites, packed closely within the 550-square-foot chapel. The teams found not only skeletal remains but remnants of coffin hardware, of grave clothes (particularly buttons, which are especially useful to archaeologists), and artifacts such as the crucifix found with the remains of an infant. Determining gender, age, and ethnicity – or "biological affinity" – depends on what bones are found and in what condition, and proved impossible for some burials.

The restored chapel is currently closed due to COVID-19; a ceremony to reinter the remains elsewhere in Oakwood, with monuments and exhibits telling their story, is likewise on hold during the pandemic.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mike Clark-Madison
Austin At Large: Chronicles of Deaths, Foretold
Austin At Large: Chronicles of Deaths, Foretold
The coronavirus works for free and cares not about its approval rating

May 22, 2020

Climbing Infections Be Damned, Phase 2 of the
Climbing Infections Be Damned, Phase 2 of the "Open Texas" Plan Begins
Greg Abbott hits the gas, tries to outrun virus

May 22, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Oakwood Cemetery, Hicks & Company, Texas State University Forensic Anthropology

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Marion Winik: The Big Book of the Dead
Austin Shakespeare: Vita and Virginia
Big Medium: Coffee Chats
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  