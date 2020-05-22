Civics 101

Thursday 21

PARKFIELD DRIVE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is proposing changes on Parkfield Drive and near Woolridge Elementary School to enhance safety and mobility for everyone. A survey to leave feedback on the proposal, as well as an interactive map of the proposed changes is included. Through June 14 Online. www.austintexas.gov/parkfielddrive.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BURNET ROAD VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING Austin's Corridor Program Office, along with TxDOT, hosts a virtual public hearing on the bond-funded improvements to Burnet Road from U.S. 183 to MoPac's frontage road. Through June 5. Daily, 9am-5pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/burnetenv.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

NORTH LAMAR BOULEVARD VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING Austin's Corridor Program Office, along with TxDOT, hosts a virtual public hearing on the bond-funded improvements to North Lamar from U.S. 183 to Howard Lane. Through May 30. Daily, 9am-5pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/northlamarenv.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AUSTIN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 11am. Teleconference (access code: 694-384-877). www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Teleconference (access code: 694-384-877). www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 22

AUSTIN ROSEWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. sammi.curless@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

RONNA MCDANIEL: LIVE WITH THE 19TH Conversation between the 19th’s Amanda Becker and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. Noon. Online. www.19thnews.org.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. michelle.clemons@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Saturday 23

TRUTH, RACIAL HEALING & TRANSFORMATION VIRTUAL CIRCLES A virtual event designed to bring folks together, promote dialogue, and find common ground to help overcome racism. 1:30-5pm. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

RANKED-CHOICE VOTING AND MORE: ELECTORAL REFORM FOR THE 21ST CENTURY Ranked-choice voting (RCV) lets voters specify, on one ballot, who their second and third choices are, in case their first choice is defeated. Candidates have to win a majority of votes to be elected. In this Zoom meeting, Common Ground for Texans board members Joanne Richards and Dan Eckam will review how RCV works; its history, current usage, and benefits; and how you can help pursue this reform. Related reforms will be discussed if there's time. Log-on details will be posted in the Facebook event prior to the meeting. 2-4pm. Online via Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 24

Monday 25

Tuesday 26

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11:30am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PROJECT CONNECT CITYWIDE VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING Hosted by Mayor Steve Adler and Capital Metro Board Chair Wade Cooper. 11am. Online. www.projectconnect.com.

Wednesday 27

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR General overview of the potential steps in the city of Austin's development process. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Wed., May 27, 6-8pm Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

TEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION CANDIDATES FORUM Local and regional environmental orgs and residents of Texas meet candidates for Railroad Commission of Texas: Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto Alonzo. 7-8pm. Online. www.texasenvironment.org.

Thursday 28

MOBILITY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

ANNIE'S LIST PRESENTS: ROYCE BROOKS IN CONVERSATION WITH VALERIE JARRETT Annie’s List Executive Director Royce Brooks and Obama Foundation Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett discuss the political power of women across the U.S. 1-2pm. Online. www.annieslist.com.

AIA AUSTIN’S “JURY CONVERSATIONS” WEBINAR Meet the industry professionals selected to judge this year’s AIA Austin Design Awards competition. 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.aiaaustin.org.

PROJECT CONNECT DISTRICTS 5 & 8 VIRTUAL COMMUNITY MEETING Hosted by District 5 CM and Capital Metro Board Member Ann Kitchen and District 8 CM Paige Ellis. 6pm. Online. www.projectconnect.com.