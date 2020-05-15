Civics 101

Thursday 14

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BARTON SPRINGS EDWARDS AQUIFER CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD MEETING See agenda for details and Zoom instructions. 4pm. Online. www.bseacd.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING The board will hear student transfer appeals. See agenda for Zoom and dial-in registration details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

AISD FAMILY CONVERSATION CIRCLES AISD families are invited to voice their opinions on the district's 2020-25 Strategic Plan, as well as family support during COVID-19. 6-7pm. Online; dial-in (see online for registration). www.austinisd.org/board.

Friday 15

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 9-10:30am. Zoom (meeting ID: 8621455390); call-in (346/248-7799; meeting ID: 8621455390#. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE HEARING See agenda for details. 9am. Teleconference (meeting ID: 898 8892 7365). www.austintexas.gov.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD: LAND, FACILITIES AND PROGRAMS COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. sammi.curless@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AISD FAMILY CONVERSATION CIRCLES AISD families are invited to voice their opinions on the district's 2020-25 Strategic Plan, as well as family support during COVID-19. 10-11am. Online; dial-in (see online for registration). www.austinisd.org/board.

ZERO WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. Jaime.Germany@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. emily.smith@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

VIRTUAL CONSTITUENT CHAT WITH REP. VIKKI GOODWIN Medical professions discuss their experiences during COVID-19. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

Saturday 16

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. 10:30am-Noon. Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

VIRTUAL FIX-IT CLINIC Learn how to repair your worn-out items – from clothing to small appliances – in a video chat with volunteer coaches. 11am-2pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/fix-it-clinics.

AISD FAMILY CONVERSATION CIRCLES AISD families are invited to voice their opinions on the district's 2020-25 Strategic Plan, as well as family support during COVID-19. 11:30am-12:30pm. Online; dial-in (see online for registration). www.austinisd.org/board.

Sunday 17

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

Monday 18

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 19

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION For more information, visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 9am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Wednesday 20

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

WATERLOO-IN-PLACE: WATERLOO PARK VIRTUAL TOURS A series of interactive, virtual tours of the construction progress of Waterloo Park, which is set to include the 5,000-person-capacity Moody Amphitheater, among other features, once complete. Wed., April 22, 12:30-1pm; Wed., May 6, 12:30-1pm; Wed., May 20, 12:30-1pm Online. Free. www.waterloogreenway.org.

Thursday 21

"HIGH SIGNS & BEACONS" OPEN CALL The George Washington Carver Museum, Six Square, the African American Heritage Facility, and the city's Equity Office are calling on artists, poets, scholars, and writers of African descent to join a public art project that will be displayed throughout the African American Cultural Heritage District. 8-12 creative teams (one visual artists; one writer/poet/scholar) will be chosen to develop a large outdoor sign with text-based artwork. Deadline: Fri., May 22 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AUSTIN HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.