Civics 101

Thursday 7

FUNDING RECOMMENDATIONS FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE AND DRAFT PARTICIPATION PLAN AMENDMENTS PUBLIC COMMENT Share your input about the proposed funding recommendations for coronavirus relief or draft amendments to the CPP. Through Mon., May 11 Via email or postal mail. NHCD@austintexas.gov, www.speakupaustin.org.

AUSTIN FAST START: SMALL BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION APPLICATIONS Innovators submit ideas for products that use internet connectivity to improve services and enable things like smart cities and more. Top four scored applications will be selected as finalists and virtually pitch their business on June 15. Through May 18 Online. www.austinyc.org.

HERITAGE GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION The city's Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Heritage Grant Program, which aims to honor and preserve Austin as a place of personal heritage to promote tourism through the preservation of historic buildings, sites or (contributing) districts. Through July 10 Online. www.austintexas.gov.

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

CONNECTING SAFELY: HOW TO OVERCOME LONELINESS WHILE DISTANCING Staying connected was a challenge for older adults, with 43% of those over 60 reporting feeling socially isolated, even before the coronavirus outbreak. Now physical distancing requirements are heightening that isolation. Join AGE of Central Texas and NAMI Central Texas to share resources, suggestions, and support to help older adults better cope with the continuing “Stay Home, Stay Safe” requirements at this webinar. 11am. Online. www.tinyurl.com/may-7-seminar.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES STRATEGIC PLAN LISTENING SESSION Austin ISD students, staff and community members are invited to participate in a virtual listening session focused on the district's 2020-25 Strategic Plan. Find instructions for submitting comment at the AISD Strategic Plan website. 6pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/strategic-plan.

Friday 8

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Teleconference. www.austintexas.gov.

BUSINESS PRIORITIES IN TIMES OF DISASTER WEBINAR Austin Small Business Ecosystem hosts a panel conversation on business priorities and future planning. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details & Zoom instructions. 1-3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

TAKING CARE OF YOUR COMMUNITY Discuss practices and ideas to lift up the local business community as a whole. 3-4pm. Online. Free for AIBA members. www.ibuyaustin.com.

Saturday 9

Sunday 10

Monday 11

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

NORMAN-SIMS ELEMENTARY RENAMING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will meet to meet to consider eligible submissions and make a recommendation to the AISD Board of Trustees who make the final decision. 3:30-5pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/naming.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/aisdtv.

COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 6-9pm. TBD. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc.

Tuesday 12

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. 6:30-8pm. Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 13

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Thursday 14

SXSW EDU ONLINE SXSW EDU 2020 goes virtual with weekly programming featuring live sessions, Q&As, and film screenings. Select dates through June 2 Online. 2020 registrants only. www.sxswedu.com.

BARTON SPRINGS EDWARDS AQUIFER CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD MEETING See agenda for details and Zoom instructions. 4pm. Online. www.bseacd.org.