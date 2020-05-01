Civics 101

Thursday 30

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3:30-5:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 1

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. 11:30am-1pm. Online via Zoom. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

Monday 4

CIRCULAR & SUSTAINABLE FASHION: EDUCATOR TRAINING Three-day online workshop details circular design strategies to incorporate into course curriculum. Mon.-Wed., May 4-6, 5-7pm Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 5

GIVING TUESDAY NOW Join I Live Here I Give Here in a day of giving and unity on May 5: #GivingTuesdayNow. Acts of generosity make our community resilient and have never been more needed. Donate to local nonprofits serving the most vulnerable in our community at AmplifyATX.org. Online. www.AmplifyATX.org.

CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS: IDEA TO SHELF Webinar covering how to launch product lines. 10:30-11:30am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 6

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Live webinar provides a general overview of the potential steps in the city's development process. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

WATERLOO-IN-PLACE: WATERLOO PARK VIRTUAL TOURS A series of interactive, virtual tours of the construction progress of Waterloo Park, which is set to include the 5,000-person-capacity Moody Amphitheater, among other features, once complete. Wed., April 22, 12:30-1pm; Wed., May 6, 12:30-1pm; Wed., May 20, 12:30-1pm Online. Free. www.waterloogreenway.org.

Thursday 7

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

CONNECTING SAFELY: HOW TO OVERCOME LONELINESS WHILE DISTANCING Staying connected was a challenge for older adults, with 43% of those over 60 reporting feeling socially isolated, even before the coronavirus outbreak. Now physical distancing requirements are heightening that isolation. Join AGE of Central Texas and NAMI Central Texas to share resources, suggestions, and support to help older adults better cope with the continuing “Stay Home, Stay Safe” requirements at this webinar. 11am. Online. www.tinyurl.com/may-7-seminar.