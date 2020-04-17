News

COVID-19 Poised to Hit Hardest in the Eastern Crescent

Officials worry virus will disproportionately impact people of color in Austin, following national trend

By Austin Sanders, Fri., April 17, 2020


Natasha Harper-Madison: "I see East Austin as a powder keg just waiting to explode." (Photo by John Anderson)

Up until now, reported COVID-19 cases in Travis County have mirrored the community's racial and ethnic demographics, but health officials warn that is likely to change. Nationally, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease among people of color, and especially among Black Americans, are disproportionately high, and the latest data as the Chronicle went to press shows local gaps widening as well.

As of April 15, Black patients accounted for 10% of local COVID-19 cases, while Hispanics (of any race) made up 39%. Both numbers are slightly higher than those groups' shares of the total county population. Austin Public Health has yet to release data showing how outcomes differ by race or ethnicity, but elsewhere in the country those differences are stark. In Chicago, for example, Black residents account for 30% of the city population, but more than 70% of its COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials in Houston and Dallas say Black people in their jurisdictions are dying at higher rates as well, and Austin reflects the same demographic disparities: Black and Latinx Austinites are more likely to live in poverty and to suffer from chronic health conditions – such as asthma and diabetes – that create risks of severe COVID-19 complications. Researchers from UT-Austin show that the highest concentrations of COVID-19 risk are in the county's Eastern Crescent.

"I see East Austin as a powder keg just waiting to explode," Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said of the potential for her East­side district. "People having less discretionary income, less access to health care and transportation, and really just less familial wealth. Most of what we're talking about in terms of structural inequity is deeply rooted in racism." While these negative social determinants of health could make the impact of the virus worse, APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told reporters this week, "At some stage we'll move on from COVID-19, and those inequities will still be there."

CommUnityCare, the clinic system funded by Central Health, will be reopening some sites in the Eastern Crescent that had been closed to conserve medical resources – Hornsby Bend, Del Valle, Manor, and Community First! Village. CUC will also bring drive-up COVID-19 testing, currently available at its Hancock Center clinic, to these Eastern sites and others, including Colony Park and Dove Springs, on a rotating basis throughout the week. A CUC spokesperson told us caseworkers are following up by phone with people confirmed to have the virus, and are coordinating food delivery through the Central Texas Food Bank to help confirmed cases isolate.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More coronavirus
Austin Cinemas Go Virtual
Austin Cinemas Go Virtual
New initiative changes the game for VOD to benefit indie theatres and distributors

Richard Whittaker, April 3, 2020

Coronavirus and Cinemas: Who's Open, Who's Closed, and What We're Doing
Coronavirus and Cinemas: Who's Open, Who's Closed, and What We're Doing
As most cinemas close, we’ll still be here for audiences and filmmakers

Richard Whittaker, March 20, 2020

More COVID-19
Austin Hunkers Down and Waits as the Pandemic Grows
Austin Hunkers Down and Waits as the Pandemic Grows
It’s closing time

Mike Clark-Madison, March 20, 2020

Local Students Face an Open-Ended Spring Break
Local Students Face an Open-Ended Spring Break
School's out for ...

Beth Sullivan, March 20, 2020

More by Austin Sanders
APD Racism Report:
APD Racism Report: "These Are Some Real Cultural Issues"
Third-party probe leaves charges made against top brass unconfirmed

April 17, 2020

City Scrambles to Get $15 Million to Struggling Austinites
City Scrambles to Get $15 Million to Struggling Austinites
The RISE-ing tide

April 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

COVID-19, inequity, Natasha Harper-Madison, Mark Escott, Capital Area Food Bank, CommUnityCare, coronavirus, racial disparity

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Rally at the Governor's Mansion Against Stay-at-Home Orders
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  