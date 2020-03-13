News

New Rules on Mass Gatherings in Austin

Checklist developed to assess risk levels associated with public events

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., March 13, 2020

Detailed hand-washing instructions posted at the Frank Erwin Center
Detailed hand-washing instructions posted at the Frank Erwin Center (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

From now through May 1, city officials have prohibited events with 2,500 or more people unless organizers are able to assure Austin Public Health (APH) that mitigation plans for infectious diseases are in place. Each event – including special events and those held at permanently permitted venues – will be evaluated case by case.

  An evaluation checklist has been developed to assess the level of risk associated with public events. The likelihood of an event remaining prohibited increases significantly if:

• There is great likelihood for extended close personal contact.

• The crowd density of the event is high.

• There are a significant number of travelers from areas currently experiencing person-to-person spread of COVID-19 domestically and internationally.

• There are a high number of guests coming from unknown locations.

• There are insufficient mechanisms in place to isolate, manage, and address the needs of people should they become ill or an outbreak occur at the event.

• The plan to disseminate information about the need for basic hygiene practices is insufficient.  

• There is an insufficient number of toilet facilities available for the event.

• There is an insufficient number and type of handwashing and sanitizing stations available for the event.

SXSW Tries to "Stop the Bleeding"

"We have a lot of insurance (terrorism, injury, property destruction, weather)," explained South by Southwest co-founder and Managing Director Roland Swenson to a Chronicle reporter, via text, just hours after city officials canceled the conference on March 6 over COVID-19 concerns. "However, bacterial infections, communicable diseases, viruses, and pandemics are not covered."

That refuted a mess of public chatter, largely stemming from a shoddily researched recent Variety article, that SXSW would benefit from the city shutting the event down rather than canceling of its own volition because it would trigger an insurance payout. In fact, few events carry insurance that covers pandemics, which SXSW co-founder Nick Barbaro – who is also the publisher of the Chronicle – said is "prohibitively expensive."

On Monday afternoon, the SXSW organization laid off roughly 50 people, which represents about one-third of its staff. A senior employee at the organization, who only agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the layoffs and characterized the mass termination as "the only way to stop the bleeding" amid the city of Austin forcing the event into cancellation.

The terminated employees spanned multiple departments with the company and included both veteran staffers and newer hires. Anyone not working on something immediate was let go. Some people had been working there for months and others for over a decade.

Most of those let go received a small amount of severance pay and some level of continued insurance. The source allowed that they were – at this point – "hopeful" the organization would be able to orchestrate a SXSW conference next year.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More coronavirus
Despite the Virus, City Council Has Business to Attend To
Despite the Virus, City Council Has Business to Attend To
Health and home on the agenda

Austin Sanders, March 13, 2020

We Have an Issue: Brace for Impact
We Have an Issue: Brace for Impact
Either way, COVID-19 is coming. Let's look out for each other.

Kimberley Jones, March 13, 2020

More by Kevin Curtin
Old Settler’s Music Festival Postponed
Old Settler’s Music Festival Postponed
COVID-19 concerns thwart roots music gathering

March 16, 2020

SXSW Lays Off Some 50 Employees After Cancellation of 2020 Festival
SXSW Lays Off Some 50 Employees After Cancellation of 2020 Festival
Senior source says it was the only way to “stop the bleeding”

March 9, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

coronavirus, COVID-19, Austin Public Health, mass gatherings

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Devil and Daniel Johnston at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Spring Break Bonus Blood Drive at We Are Blood donor centers and mobile drives
Virtual Library Access Extended at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  