Civics 101

Thursday 12

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP An opportunity to chat with local law enforcement. 9-11am. Whataburger, 1616 E. Oltorf. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT – ROUND ROCK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/council.

LOEWY FAMILY PLAYGROUND RIBBON-CUTTING In celebration of the new Loewy Family Playground at Murchison Pool Park. Noon-1pm. Murchison Pool Park, 7200 Hart Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

HOW TO GET INVESTORS Starting a new business or expanding operations of an existing one? This class explores opportunities in seeking venture capital or risk capital investors. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

QUEERS FOR BERNIE HAPPY HOUR A meetup for local queers feeling the Bern. 6:30-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Friday 13

BUILDING BRIDGES FRIDAY COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Amanda Dean of Austin Community College discusses “The Ombudsperson’s Role in Addressing Equity.” 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th. www.tcsheriff.org.

[CANCELED] SMART MOBILITY SHOWCASE Each day, the fam-friendly showcase will feature a different theme and technologies. Free electric shuttles will carry passengers between Cesar Chavez and the mobility demonstrations on Electric Drive. See here for schedule. Fri.-Tue., March 13-17, 10am-4pm Electric Drive (W. Second between Walter Seaholm Dr. and Sandra Muraida Way) & Sand Beach Park (111 Sandra Muraida Way). Free. www.smartmobilityatx.com.

Saturday 14

[CANCELED] THEY TOOK AN OATH: TRAVELING EXHIBIT OF TEXAS' FIRST BLACK LEGISLATORS The exhibit features reproductions of proposed legislation African American Texas legislators and delegates introduced during the Constitutional Conventions of 1868-69 and 1875. Talk by researcher Larry Thomas. 11am-Noon. Texas State Library & Archives, 1201 Brazos, 512/463-5455. Free. info@tsl.texas.gov, www.tsl.texas.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 2pm. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 300 University Blvd., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

Sunday 15

VOLUNTEER: GRASSLAND RESTORATION ON THE WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LAND Restore native grasslands that improve water quality and quantity in the Barton Springs recharge zone. 12:30-3:30pm. Driftwood. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 16

Tuesday 17

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 18

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 10am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

Thursday 19

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING Help register voters by becoming a volunteer deputy registrar. Three sessions available. Thu., March 19, 10:30am, 2:30pm & 6:30pm Travis County Precinct 1, 4717 Heflin. www.traviscountytax.org.