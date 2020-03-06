Civics 101

Thursday 5

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

ARMADILLO AWARDS NOMINATIONS Nominate your favorite local businesses in seven categories: New Local Business; Austin Customer Experience; Made in Austin; Community Champion; Taste of Austin; Just Because We Love You; and Soul of Austin. Online voting opens March 14 and runs through April 12. Winners will be revealed at the Armadillo Awards Party on April 30. Through March 7 Online. www.ibuyaustin.com.

Friday 6

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

ARMADILLO AWARDS NOMINATIONS Nominate your favorite local businesses in seven categories: New Local Business; Austin Customer Experience; Made in Austin; Community Champion; Taste of Austin; Just Because We Love You; and Soul of Austin. Online voting opens March 14 and runs through April 12. Winners will be revealed at the Armadillo Awards Party on April 30. Through March 7 Online. www.ibuyaustin.com.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1-3pm. Travis County Administrative Building, 700 Lavaca. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 7

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

ARMADILLO AWARDS NOMINATIONS Nominate your favorite local businesses in seven categories: New Local Business; Austin Customer Experience; Made in Austin; Community Champion; Taste of Austin; Just Because We Love You; and Soul of Austin. Online voting opens March 14 and runs through April 12. Winners will be revealed at the Armadillo Awards Party on April 30. Through March 7 Online. www.ibuyaustin.com.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

IT'S MY PARK DAY Join thousands of volunteers to give back to the community by improving over 100 parks and surrounding greenbelts throughout Austin. And reap what you sow: Volunteers who wear their volunteer shirt on IMPD get discounts and giveaways from partnering businesses. See the website for all the details! Citywide. Free. www.austinparks.org/impd.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING ENFORCEMENT VOLUNTEER TRAINING Volunteers needed to help ticket vehicles illegally parked in designated accessible parking spaces. (Volunteers must submit an application form three days prior to the training session in order to attend.) 8am-Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-1558. Free (application required). www.austintexas.gov/parkingvolunteer.

ASIAN AMERICAN TEEN CAREER DAY The AARC invites high school students to explore diverse career paths with local Asian American professionals. 8:30am-2pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1696. $20. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SOUTHWEST AUSTIN For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT – SOUTHWEST AUSTIN Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK RIBBON-CUTTING March 7 is “It’s My Park Day” and marks the grand opening of the Colony Park District Park, 93 acres of parkland located at the heart of the Colony Park Master Plan. 10-11am. Colony District Park, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL Austin Independent School District presents “Tying It All Together: AISD Equity Framework, Strategic Plan and Budget.” 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. Free. www.tcsheriff.org.

Sunday 8

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – CENTRAL AUSTIN For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. St. David's Medical Offices, 3000 N. I-35, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

ECO DAY GREEN RESOURCE FAIR Presentations, demos, and exhibits on all things green: gardening, seed saving, mycology, sustainability, reuse, recycling, alternative transportation, and more. Free wildflowers while supplies last. 1-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.growgreen.org.

VOLUNTEER: GRASSLAND RESTORATION ON THE WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LAND Establish strong, native grasslands that improve water quality and quantity in the Barton Springs recharge zone. 1-3pm. FM 1826 and Slaughter Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/wqpl.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – LAKEWAY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 2pm. Baylor Scott & White, 100 Medical Pkwy., Lakeway. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

Monday 9

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PROPERTY TAX SYSTEM TOWN HALL State Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) hosts a town hall to discuss the property tax system and appraisal process in Williamson County. 6:30-8pm. Vista Ridge High School, 200 S. Vista Ridge Blvd., Cedar Park. Free.

Tuesday 10

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. Town Lake Center Rm. 130, 721 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/utc.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/cdc.

Wednesday 11

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

ELECTRIC BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Development Services Department, 5202 E. Ben White. Free. www.austintexas.gov/electricboard.

Thursday 12

BARTON SPRINGS POOL CLOSING The pool is closed for its annual spring cleaning. It’s expected to reopen on Sat., March 14. Through March 13 Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT – ROUND ROCK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. Williamson County Jester Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/council.

LOEWY FAMILY PLAYGROUND RIBBON-CUTTING In celebration of the new Loewy Family Playground at Murchison Pool Park. Noon-1pm. Murchison Pool Park, 7200 Hart Ln.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/parks.