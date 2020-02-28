News

Headlines

Fri., Feb. 28, 2020


Volunteers Michael Ward (l) and his wife Deseré Cross Ward, both with Austin Area Urban League Young Professionals, block walk through Rosewood Courts to explain the census process to residents as part of "Make Black Count" on Sat., Feb. 22. (Photo by John Anderson)

Early & E-Vote: Early voting in the March 3 primary elections concludes Fri., Feb. 28. Travis County is anticipating record-breaking primary turnout.

War on Abortion Rights: On Tue., Feb. 25, the ACLU of Texas and its national parent organization filed a federal lawsuit against seven East Texas towns over local abortion bans. The suit argues the towns have violated pro-choice advocates' rights to free expression and association under the First Amendment by passing ordinances seeking to ban abortion and condemn pro-choice groups as "criminal organizations." See more online.

APD Investigation Still Churning: City officials announced Mon., Feb. 24, an investigation into allegations of bigotry against Austin Police leaders won't be completed by the end of the month. The investigation, conducted by former Bexar County A.D.A Lisa Tatum, was set to conclude in February, but City Manager Spencer Cronk reports she is still working – with cooperation from APD and city staff.

Abbott Helps ATX? Gov. Greg Abbott offered to lease his campsite for people experiencing homelessness to the Chamber of Commerce-led nonprofit ATX Helps for $1 a month, and the deal could move forward as soon as Feb. 27, pending a vote from the Texas Transportation Commission. If the deal goes through, and it appears likely to, ATX Helps would build a 150-bed "sprung" shelter, a mega tent structure that could grow to 300 beds. The nonprofit would partner with a homeless services provider to provide health care and other navigation services.

New Shelter Beds: The Salvation Army's Rathgeber Center finally opened to families on Wed., Feb. 26. The shelter was completed last summer, but funding delays prevented it from opening until now; it will offer 120 emergency beds and 92 extended stay beds to anyone with a child. The center will also offer case-management services to clients, and free up space in the Salvation Army's Downtown shelter.

Apply Without Fear: The Trump administration has issued a new "public charge" regulation, rejecting immigrants who might use public services. In response, the Central Health health care district is informing clients that federal restrictions do not affect its local Medical Access Programs for immigrants. "We encourage all uninsured Travis County residents to apply without fear for MAP and MAP BASIC," Central Health announced, "and get the health care they need."

Palm School: The city has offered Travis County $10 million for the historic Palm School property at I-35 and Cesar Chavez. Purchasing funds are to come from Austin's Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue. See more online.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
Cloud Tree: Thread-Count
at Cloud Tree
Jana Horn, Madison Baker, Julian Neel at Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  