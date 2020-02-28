News

GOP-led Effort Aims to "Save" Austin From the Unhoused

Initiative seeks to reinstate city's prior, more stringent camping ordinances

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Feb. 28, 2020

Matt Mackowiak
Matt Mackowiak

Travis County Republican Party Chair Matt Mackowiak announced on Monday a formalized effort to put changes to Austin's camping, sitting, and lying ordinances on the November 2020 ballot. In effect, the initiative aims to reinstate the city's prior rules, as well as restrictions on panhandling, that the City Council loosened in June.

Joined by the Austin Police Association and SafeHorns – two other groups who've vocally criticized Council easing restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness could sleep – at a Feb. 24 press conference, Mackowiak called the effort "bipartisan," but urban homelessness has become a wedge issue for Republic­ans from the county GOP to the Governor's Mansion to the White House. The Travis GOP coalition will need to collect signatures from 20,000 Austin voters by July to leave enough time to validate the petition and for Council to craft ballot language for a November election. The Travis County Democratic Party was quick to condemn the effort.

Although the petition drive is currently volunteer-driven, it's unlikely to stay that way. Recent ballot initiative campaigns have raised and spent more than $100,000 to collect signatures, and Mackowiak's newly formed nonprofit Save Austin Now is planning to fundraise for the effort. That money can't be used to pay directly for campaign expenditures, but Mackowiak did not rule out the possibility of launching a political action committee later. A similar strategy was used by local conservatives to place the (ultimately unsuccessful) Proposition K on the Novem­ber 2018 ballot; donors to the nonprofit Austin Civic Fund were able to protect their identities from disclosure as that group donated in turn to a Yes on Prop K PAC.

Mackowiak insists the campaign "is not anti-homeless," but is rather aimed at ensuring Austin remains one of the safest big cities in America. Austin Police Department leadership, however, has repeatedly asserted that any increase in violent crime in the city cannot be linked to the relaxed camping ordinance.

At Council's work session on Feb. 18, APD Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon again reiterated this point. "When we're looking at our violent crime incidents, especially in the Downtown area," Chacon explained, "a small minority of them involve an individual experiencing homelessness. What is driving that right now is gun crime [committed by] people that are not homeless."

When we asked Mackowiak about Cha­con's statement, the GOP chair pointed to a States­man report that found violent crimes involving a suspect experiencing homelessness rose by 10% in 2019, most of them committed against a victim also experiencing homelessness. And he disagreed with Cha­con's conclusion that the increase in violent crime was not attributable to an increased presence of the unhoused. "Obvi­ously there's a difference of opinion between [the reporting] and what one person in [APD] leadership is saying." (Police Chief Brian Manley has also said there is no link between violent crime and the revised camping ordinance.) He added that Chacon's assertion could be attributed to APD attempting to "shift blame away from a city policy."

Despite this evidence, some in Austin are clearly fearful of changes they perceive to be brought on by the new camping ordinances. Which means Save Austin Now will likely meet its signature goal to be on the Novem­ber ballot, ensuring the focus on homelessness will be on restrictions and punishments, and not solutions that help people get housed.

"The GOP leading this anti-homeless effort never explain how someone sleeping in a tent has anything to do with violence," Coun­cil Member Greg Casar, who led the rollback effort in June, told us. "Instead of people directing their attention at providing housing and addressing mental health issues to try and solve the problem, the [GOP] just want people to look at a tent and feel upset, instead of focusing on the ways they can help fix these issues."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Homelessness
An End to Pot Prosecutions?
An End to Pot Prosecutions?
Council considers resolution to effectively decriminalize low-level possession

Austin Sanders, Jan. 24, 2020

Point in Time Count Looks to Give Overview of Homelessness in the U.S.
Point in Time Count Looks to Give Overview of Homelessness in the U.S.
Service providers, volunteers gear up for annual PIT Count

Austin Sanders, Jan. 24, 2020

More by Austin Sanders
Council Tries to Keep City's Trash Out of Hated Landfill
Council Tries to Keep City's Trash Out of Hated Landfill
Waste not, what now?

Feb. 28, 2020

Paul Cruz Steps Down at AISD
Paul Cruz Steps Down at AISD
Superintendent takes UT post; transition plan still TBD

Feb. 28, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Homelessness, Travis County Republican Party, Matt Mackowiak, camping ordinances, panhandling, Austin Police Association, SafeHorns, Save Austin Now, Proposition K, Austin Civic Fund, Austin Police Department, Joseph Chacon, Brian Manley, Greg Casar

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Anywhere you see "Vote Here"
Jana Horn, Madison Baker, Julian Neel at Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Cloud Tree: Thread-Count
at Cloud Tree
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  