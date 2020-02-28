Civics 101

Thursday 27

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

TEXAS LAND CONSERVATION CONFERENCE A three-day conference on land and water conservation with experts from across the country. Open to anyone interested in learning more about these issues in Texas. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 26-28 Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 956/592-6619. $95, students; $425, TLTC members; $450, non-TLTC members. fernanda@apccollective.com, www.texaslandconservationconference.org.

SAFETY CHATS WITH CODE & COPS Chat with representatives from Austin Code Department and Austin Police Department. 11am-1pm. McDonald’s, 4501 E. Ben White. www.austintexas.gov.

EXPUNCTION CLINIC Learn which arrests are eligible for expunction and get legal advice on how to file in court. Applicants must provide a copy of a DPS Criminal History Report ($25). 4-8pm. Travis County Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. Free. www.law.utexas.edu.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MACC A dialogue to gather ideas & feedback regarding the direction of ESB-MACC’s adult programming. 6-8pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov.

PARTY POLITICS 101 Join your local Democratic Party to talk about local and national politics and how to get involved with the Democratic Party. 7-9pm. The Front Page, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 1, Ste. F, 512/712-4005. Free. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Friday 28

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE A discussion on Project Connect with Yannis Banks of Capital Metro. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th. Free.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION’S URBAN FORESTRY COMMITTEE MEETING See link for details. 11:30am-12:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL, AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES, AND TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 12:30-2:30pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. www.austintexas.gov.

GOOGLE: HELP CUSTOMERS FIND YOU! Taught by a UT instructor and counts toward the six-course requirement needed to earn your Business Skills Certification. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 29

READY, SET, PLANT! BARKLEY MEADOWS PARK Help TreeFolks plant tree seedlings. 9am-Noon. Barkley Meadows Park, 4529 SH 130 S., Del Valle. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR Free health resources, screenings, vaccinations, and activities for the whole family. 9am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Monday 2

MUSIC COMMISSION MEETING See link for details. 6:30-9:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 3

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY Fill out your Super Tuesday ballots anywhere you see a "Vote Here/Vote Aquí" sign. Read the latest on local races on our Elections Page. Need help making up your mind? Check out our endorsements and get to the polls! Tue., March 3, 7am-7pm Citywide.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 11am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

TX PRIMARY WATCH PARTY Join UT Texas Rising and their partners to watch the primary election results roll in. 5-11pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.txrising.org.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY WITH MIKE SIEGEL Join the TX-10 Democratic candidate and supporters to watch the results come in on Super Tuesday. 6-9pm. Waterloo Ice House, 8600 Burnet Rd., 512/458-6544. www.siegelfortexas.org.

SUPER TUESDAY IN TEXAS ELECTION WATCH PARTY Watch the results roll in from the Driskill’s bar. 6pm. The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. www.driskillhotel.com.

WILCO DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY WATCH PARTY Look for the WilCo Dems in the restaurant’s blue and purple rooms and on the patio. 6:30-10:30pm. Mesa Rosa, 15515 RR 620 N.. www.wilcodemocrats.org.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY Join Blue Action Democrats SW Austin for an election night watch party. 6:30-9:30pm. Blue Action Democrats SW Austin, 6156 Hwy. 290. www.blueactiondems.com/swatx.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY WITH JUDGE JULIE KOCUREK Watch the primary election results roll in with the incumbent Travis County 390th District Court judge. 6:30-9:30pm. Cedar Door, 201 Brazos, 512/473-3712. Free. www.judgejuliekocurek.com.

PROGRESSIVE ELECTION NIGHT MEETUP There are lots of events about the candidates – this one’s about the voters. Join Progress Texas to watch election night results roll in. Plus, free drink ticket with RSVP. 6:30-10pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.progresstexas.org.

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY WITH TEAM CRISTINA Hosted by TX Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. 7:30-10:30pm. Halcyon Mueller, 1905 Aldrich #110, 512/400-0445. organizing@cristinafortexas.com, www.cristinafortexas.com.

Wednesday 4

TRIBCAST LIVE: TEXAS PRIMARIES EDITION TribCast host Alexa Ura and special guests break down the results from Texas’ primary election. 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. Free. www.texastribune.org.

SMALL BUSINESS CONTRACTING FORUM An opportunity to learn about contracting opportunities with the city and how to be a more successful small business vendor. 8:30am-4pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/purchasing.

Thursday 5

