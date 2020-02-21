March 3 Primary Election Voting Info

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

CENTRAL

Austin City Hall, 302 W. Second

ACC Highland, 6101 Airport

Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35

Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th

UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis

UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st

EAST

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron #100

Carver Library, 1161 Angelina

Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove

Millennium Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle

Manor ISD, 10323 Hwy. 290 E., Manor

Parque Zaragoza Rec. Ctr., 2608 Gonzales

SOUTH

Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Wheatsville Food Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar

Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White; 9911 Brodie; 6600 S. MoPac

Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35

WEST

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria

Briarcliff POA Comm. Ctr., 22801 Briarcliff Dr.

Howson Library, 2500 Exposition

Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford Rd.

Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N; 3300 Bee Caves Rd.; 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway

NORTH

Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Ln.

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park

County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

Hartfield PAC (Round Rock ISD), 5800 McNeil Dr.

PACE Campus Gym (Pfluger­ville ISD), 700 W. Pecan

Randalls, 10900-D Research

MT Supermarket, 10901-G N. Lamar (Mon.-Sat., 10am­-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm)