March 3 Primary Election Voting Info
Early Voting Feb. 18-28
Fri., Feb. 21, 2020
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven photo IDs (current or expired for no more than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing a form of supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections or 512/393-7779
Early Voting LocationsOpen Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm (except as noted).
CENTRAL
Austin City Hall, 302 W. Second
ACC Highland, 6101 Airport
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Center, 2304 Whitis
UT Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st
EAST
Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron #100
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Millennium Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Del Valle ISD, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle
Manor ISD, 10323 Hwy. 290 E., Manor
Parque Zaragoza Rec. Ctr., 2608 Gonzales
SOUTH
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Wheatsville Food Co-op, 4001 S. Lamar
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White; 9911 Brodie; 6600 S. MoPac
Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35
WEST
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
Briarcliff POA Comm. Ctr., 22801 Briarcliff Dr.
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford Rd.
Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N; 3300 Bee Caves Rd.; 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway
NORTH
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood Ln.
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms, Pflugerville
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
Hartfield PAC (Round Rock ISD), 5800 McNeil Dr.
PACE Campus Gym (Pflugerville ISD), 700 W. Pecan
Randalls, 10900-D Research
MT Supermarket, 10901-G N. Lamar (Mon.-Sat., 10am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm)