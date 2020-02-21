Civics 101

Thursday 20

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN START-UP METHOD Class is designed for those interested in starting their own business or who have been in business for less than two years. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $15. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. See FB for event registration info. Feb. 20 & 22. Thu., 10:30am, 2:30 & 6:30pm; Sat., 10:30am Multiple locations. www.traviscountytax.org.

PARTY FOR THE PEOPLE: CANDIDATE HAPPY HOUR AND HANGOUT Get to know the candidates who are running to represent you – from Travis County Commissioner to U.S. Congress – over a happy hour drink. 6-8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. Free. www.nativehostels.com.

COURAGE TO BE: AN EVENING CELEBRATING SAHELI Celebrate the 28th anniversary of Saheli, the first organization in the South to serve Asian families impacted by domestic violence. 6:30-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Learn what it takes to become a volunteer and ask questions regarding the agency’s work advocating for kids in the court system. Refreshments provided. 6:30-8pm. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County, 7600 Chevy Chase #200, 512/459-2272. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, www.casatravis.org.

Friday 21

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. 6850 Austin Center Blvd. #320. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE The meeting's topic is "2020 Census Partners," featuring presenter Alice Yi from the Network of Asian American Organizations. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th. Free. www.www.tcsheriff.org.

INTERMEDIATE QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Look at how to use QuickBooks Pro to best meet business accounting needs. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $75. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 22

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

SAFE BABY ACADEMY: SOUTH AUSTIN For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months old. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 9am. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION SERIES: RACE & POLICING IN AUSTIN Share your feedback with the city of Austin and Austin Police Department regarding the “Analysis of APD Racial Profiling Data” report. 9:30am-Noon. YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 512/973-9622. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

GHISALLO CYCLING INITIATIVE PRESENTS: BEGINNING CITY CYCLING For adults 18 and over who know how to ride and would like to learn how to ride safely and comfortably in the city. 10am-Noon. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. Free. www.ghisallo.org.

BIKESTART Open to kids and adults of all ages and abilities who would like to learn how to ride a bike. 10am-Noon. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. Free. www.ghisallo.org.

ARMADILLO NEIGHBORHOOD PARK COMMUNITY MEETING Community members are invited to explore pop-up play areas, design-a-park stations, and fort-building activities. 10am-Noon. Armadillo Neighborhood Park, 910 Armadillo. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. See FB for event registration info. Feb. 20 & 22. Thu., 10:30am, 2:30 & 6:30pm; Sat., 10:30am Multiple locations. www.traviscountytax.org.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 11am-Noon. Exaco Trading Co., 10203-B Metropolitan. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH KIDS’ DAY Kids will have the chance to listen to storytellers, create their own make-and-take craft projects, and join in other activities. 11am-3pm. Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, San Antonio, 210/207-7211. www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum.

Sunday 23

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

COMMUNITY HEALING GARDEN Volunteers will help maintain ESB-MACC’s Community Healing Garden and its infrastructure. Noon-2pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN RALLY WITH BERNIE SANDERS Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders stops in Austin less than two weeks before Super Tuesday. The event starts at 5pm, but doors open at 3pm. 5-6:30pm. Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside. Free.

Monday 24

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

[SOLD OUT] SUPER TEXAS TUESDAY: A CONVERSATION ON THE 2020 TEXAS PRIMARY The Texas Tribune hosts a preview of the Texas primary (March 3). [Note: This event is sold out.] 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. [SOLD OUT]. www.texastribune.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 2:30-4:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 25

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of opening a small business or reevaluating an existing business during its growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HILLSIDE STEWARDSHIP: REDUCING EROSION AND BUILDING SOIL Hands-on field day covering methods for slowing and sinking water along hillsides to reduce erosion, build soil, mitigate floods, enhance groundwater replenishment, and improve habitat. 1-4pm. Williams’ Ranchito, 519 Hay Hollar Rd., Bandera. $10. www.hillcountryalliance.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT: LOCKHART Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Line. 2pm. Walmart, 1904 S. Colorado St., Lockhart. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

[SOLD OUT] TEACH ME HOW TO TEXAS: PREGAMING THE PRIMARIES A happy hour event with The Texas Tribune and Austin American-Statesman reporters about Texas’ upcoming March 3 primary. 5:30-6:30pm. The Brewer's Table, 4715 E. Fifth, 512/520-8199. [SOLD OUT]. www.texastribune.org.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY Watch the 10th of 12 Democratic primary debates on the North Door’s 25-foot screen. 6-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. Free. www.ndvenue.com.

ST. JOHNS AVENUE OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation is evaluating St. Johns Avenue from North Lamar Boulevard to Berkman Drive for mobility and safety changes; share your feedback and ideas. 6:30-7:30pm. Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865. www.austintexas.gov/stjohns-bikeway.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Discuss safety concerns with district representative officers. 7pm. Holiday Inn Express Lakeline, 10911 Pecan Park Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 26

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

TEXAS LAND CONSERVATION CONFERENCE A three-day conference on land and water conservation with experts from across the country. Open to anyone interested in learning more about these issues in Texas. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 26-28 Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 956/592-6619. $95, students; $425, TLTC members; $450, non-TLTC members. fernanda@apccollective.com, www.texaslandconservationconference.org.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/bsc.

SOUTH CENTRAL AUSTIN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Discuss safety concerns with district representative officers. 6:30-8:30pm. Timber Ridge Condos Community Room, 1740 Timber Ridge #138. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 27

TEXAS LAND CONSERVATION CONFERENCE A three-day conference on land and water conservation with experts from across the country. Open to anyone interested in learning more about these issues in Texas. Wed.-Fri., Feb. 26-28 Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 956/592-6619. $95, students; $425, TLTC members; $450, non-TLTC members. fernanda@apccollective.com, www.texaslandconservationconference.org.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

SAFETY CHATS WITH CODE & COPS Chat with representatives from Austin Code Department and Austin Police Department. 11am-1pm. McDonald’s, 4501 E. Ben White. www.austintexas.gov.

EXPUNCTION CLINIC Learn which arrests are eligible for expunction and get legal advice on how to file in court. Applicants must provide a copy of a DPS Criminal History Report ($25). 4-8pm. Travis County Community Center at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. Free. www.law.utexas.edu.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS WITH THE MACC A dialogue to gather ideas & feedback regarding the direction of ESB-MACC’s adult programming. 6-8pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov.