Civics 101

Thursday 13

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION APPLICATIONS Apply if you're interested in serving on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission for both its unexpired term (ending May 2021) as well as a full term, if a full-term position becomes available in May 2020. Due Fri., Feb. 15, 5pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/content/municipal-civil-service-commission.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: LDC SECOND READING PART 2 The dais will begin reading the second draft of the Land Development Code rewrite at 9am, with a break at noon and plans to reconvene at 2:30pm. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

COFFEE WITH A COP Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with the South Central District Reps. 9-11am. Whataburger, 1616 E. Oltorf. www.austintexas.gov.

READY, SET, PLANT! Plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 10am-1pm. Shoal Creek Greenbelt, 3389 Shoal Creek Blvd.. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: URBAN FORESTRY COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 11am-12:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

[SOLD OUT] AIA AUSTIN DESIGN TALKS WITH SARA ZEWDE OF STUDIO ZEWDE Hear from the founding principal of New York’s Studio Zewde, a design firm practicing at the intersection of landscape architecture, urbanism, and public art. 11:30am-1pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/452-4332. SOLD OUT. ingrid@aiaaustin.org, www.aiaaustin.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Class will cover the fundamentals required to manage, measure, understand, and improve business cash flow. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HISTORIC LANDMARK COMMISSION: PRESERVATION PLAN COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 4pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION: SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 14

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMISSION ON SENIORS JOINT MEETING Commission joined by Mayor’s Committee for People With Disabilities members. See agenda for details. 5pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 15

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Parents and caregivers are invited to learn how to keep babies safe and sound. 9am. Seton Medical Center Williamson, 201 Seton Pkwy., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

HBCU DAY High school juniors and seniors can learn more about attending historically Black colleges and universities. 11am. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 16

MONTHLY BIRDING & NATURE HIKE Hill Country Conservancy hosts a monthly hike to get you outside and looking at birds! 8-10:30am. Nalle Bunny Run Wildlife Preserve, 4615 Bunny Run (near Hwy. 360 & Pennybacker Bridge). $5. sarah@hillcountryconservancy.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other passenger safety tips. Register online or by phone. 10am. Walmart, 11923 U.S. Hwy. 290, Manor. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov.

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FORUM Join Kyle/Buda-Area Democrats in hearing from candidates running for federal, state, and local offices. 2-5pm. Plum Creek Golf Course Pavillion, 4301 Benner Rd. Kyle. Free. www.kylebudadems.com.

TEXAS JUSTICE TOUR: WILLIAMSON/TRAVIS EDITION Meet Democratic candidates for state and local judicial offices, including the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Complimentary craft beer and food will be served. 5:30-7:30pm. Whitestone Brewery, 601 E. Whitestone #500, Bldg. 5, Cedar Park, 512/765-4828. Free (registration required). www.whitestonebrewery.com.

Monday 17

PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSURES Closures include City Council offices; City Hall; the Austin Public Library system; all Parks and Recreation Department museums, cultural arts centers, recreation centers, and senior centers; and Austin Animal Center will also be closed for the holiday. Normal business hours will resume Tue., Feb. 18 Mon., Feb. 17 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 18

EARLY VOTING Cast your ballot for the 2020 joint primaries early. Sites throughout the city and county will open polling places. Need help deciding who to vote for and learning the issues? Check out austinchronicle.com/elections for our ongoing coverage. Feb. 18-28 Anywhere you see "Vote Here".

HAPPY HOUR WITH REP. VIKKI GOODWIN Grab a cocktail, and share thoughts and feedback with your Rep! 6-7:30pm. Jules Design Bar, 12700 Hill Country Blvd. Ste. T-110, Bee Cave. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

Wednesday 19

SEARCHLIGHT SERIES: JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND ACTION AROUND RAPE Join Survivor Justice Project and the Austin Justice Coalition for a five-part series on the intersections of sexual assault survivor justice, racial equity, and criminal justice to uncover ways to advance healing and community accountability for sexual violence in Austin. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30pm Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS Material will cover the potential steps in the city's development process. 9-10am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES An overview of how to best employ social media as business marketing tools. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR A live webinar of BizOpen's "Commercial Property Requirements" overview. 10-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

RUNWAY TO OPPORTUNITIES Vendors will receive info about upcoming projects with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Both sessions contain the same content.) Wed., Feb. 19. Session one: 2-4pm; session two: 6-8pm Hilton Austin Airport, 9515 Hotel Dr., 512/385-6767. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

2020 DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY Watch the next round of the Democratic presidential primary debates on the North Door's 25-foot screen. 6-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. www.ndvenue.com.

BLACKADEMICS TELEVISION TAPING Blackademics Television returns for its eighth season of Black studies scholars, activists, and community leaders discussing issues facing the Black community and the nation today. 6:30-11:30pm. KLRU Studio 6A, Guadalupe St. & Dean Keaton, UT Campus. Free. www.austinpbs.org.

Thursday 20

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN START-UP METHOD Class is designed for those interested in starting their own business or who have been in business for less than two years. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $15. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

PARTY FOR THE PEOPLE: CANDIDATE HAPPY HOUR AND HANGOUT Get to know the candidates who are running to represent you – from Travis County Commissioner to U.S. Congress – over a happy hour drink. 6-8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. Free. www.nativehostels.com.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Learn what it takes to become a volunteer and ask questions regarding the agency’s work advocating for kids in the court system. Refreshments provided. 6:30-8pm. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County, 7600 Chevy Chase #200, 512/459-2272. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, www.casatravis.org.

COURAGE TO BE: AN EVENING CELEBRATING SAHELI Celebrate the 28th anniversary of Saheli, the first organization in the South to serve Asian families impacted by domestic violence. 6:30-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.