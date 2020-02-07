Civics 101

Thursday 6

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street, raineystudy@austintexas.gov. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

COFFEE WITH A COP Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with the South Central District Reps. 7:30-8:30am. H-E-B Riverside, 2508 E. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ROSEWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION MEETING See agenda for details. 11:30am-1pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL CANDIDATE FORUM Hosted by the Hispanic Bar Association of Austin. 5:30-9:30pm. Jackson Walker 100 Congress Ave. www.hispanicbaraustin.com.

Friday 7

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE A discussion on historic preservation in Austin with Cara Bertron, deputy historic preservation officer at the city. 9-10am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th.

WOOD RECLAMATION For anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. John Treviño Jr. Metro Park, 9505 FM 969. www.austintexas.gov.

JOINT MEETING OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL AND PARKS BOARDS See agenda for details. 11:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

MOVING TOWARDS GENDER EQUITY IN ARCHITECTURE An afternoon of conversation on how gender issues translate from the academic environment to the professional, and what we can be done to improve them. Panelists include Grace La (Harvard Graduate School of Design; Principal, La Dallman Architects), Shelby Doyle (Iowa State University College of Design; Founder, Computation and Construction Lab), Mabel O. Wilson (Columbia University; Principal, Studio), Damon Leverett (National Architecture Accrediting Board; The University of Arizona College of Architecture), and UTSOA’s Race & Gender in the Built Environment Fellow Adam Miller moderates. Come and go as you please. 1-5pm. Goldsmith Hall, UT School of Architecture. Free & open to the public.

MAYOR’S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

[SOLD OUT] DEM DEBATE WATCH PARTY Join therepubliq for the eighth round of debates. 6-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. SOLD OUT. www.rainon4th.com.

Saturday 8

COFFEE WITH A COP Do you live or work Downtown? Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with the Downtown District Reps. 8-10am. Starbucks, 1001 Congress #180. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE HEART SCREENINGS FOR STUDENT ATHLETES Student athletes between 14 and 18 years old are invited to get their heart tested for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). 8am-Noon. Heart Hospital of Austin, 3801 N. Lamar, 512/478-3627. Free (registration required). sslayden@echristianpr.com, www.stdavids.com/youngheart.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Lend a hand, pick up trash, and keep the lake looking her very best. Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are provided at some on-the-water sites. 9-11am. Multiple sites along Lady Bird Lake. Free. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

READY, SET, PLANT! Plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 9am-Noon. Shady Cedar Dr. at Onion Creek Metro Park, 6811 Onion Creek Dr.. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Parents and caregivers are invited to learn how to keep babies safe and sound. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION TOWN HALL Learn how a homestead exemption can affect your property taxes. Assistance available for completing and submitting exemption applications. 10am-1pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/834-9317. Free. outreach@tcadcentral.org, www.traviscad.org.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Learn what it takes to become a volunteer and ask questions regarding the agency’s work advocating for kids in the court system. Refreshments provided. 10:30am-Noon. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County, 7600 Chevy Chase #200, 512/459-2272. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, www.casatravis.org.

Sunday 9

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Parents and caregivers are invited to learn how to keep babies safe and sound. 9am. St. David’s Medical Offices, 3000 N. I-35. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/ems.

2020 BEGINS: THE LTP & LTD CANDIDATE FORUM Lake Travis Progressives and Lake Travis Democrats host a candidate forum with candidates running for county commissioner, Texas Lege, and Congress. 4-7pm. Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. www.fb.com/laketravisprogressives.

Monday 10

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and get other safety tips for little passengers. 9am. CommUnityCare, 15 Waller, 512/978-8800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ems.

AUSTIN FIREFIGHTERS’, POLICE OFFICERS’, AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES PERSONNEL’S CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. 5202 E. Ben White Rm. 249. www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

RICK WILSON: RUNNING AGAINST THE DEVIL In which the longtime Republican strategist and New York Times-bestselling author of Everything Trump Touches Dies warns Democrats not to make the mistakes that could re-elect the worst president in history. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

Tuesday 11

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS A 101 on the difference between employees and independent contractors, recordkeeping requirements, and more. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: LDC DISCUSSION Council members will continue their discussion on the land use code rewrite. 10:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

EXPUNCTION CLINIC Learn what arrests are eligible for expunction, and get legal advice on how to file in court. 6-8pm. Travis County Law Library, 314 W. 11th #140. Free. lawlibrary.traviscountytx.gov.

CARVER MUSEUM COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn about the museum’s FY 19 accomplishments, goals for the new year, and upcoming master plan. Light refreshments provided. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum.

Wednesday 12

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Learn what it takes to become a volunteer and ask questions regarding the agency’s work advocating for kids in the court system. Refreshments provided. 11:30am-1pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/539-3539. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, www.casatravis.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: LDC SECOND READING PART 1 The land use code second-reading continues. A break is scheduled from 5-7:30pm. 3pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

Thursday 13

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: LDC SECOND READING PART 2 The dais will begin reading the second draft of the Land Development Code rewrite at 9am, with a break at noon and plans to reconvene at 2:30pm. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

READY, SET, PLANT! Plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 10am-1pm. Shoal Creek Greenbelt, 3389 Shoal Creek Blvd.. Free (registration required). volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 11am-12:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

[SOLD OUT] AIA AUSTIN DESIGN TALKS WITH SARA ZEWDE OF STUDIO ZEWDE Hear from the founding principal of New York’s Studio Zewde, a design firm practicing at the intersection of landscape architecture, urbanism, and public art. 11:30am-1pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/452-4332. SOLD OUT. ingrid@aiaaustin.org, www.aiaaustin.org.