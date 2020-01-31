You're So Gonna Vote: The last day to register to votein the March 3 primary is Monday. Not registered? Print out the voter registration application online (www.votetravis.com) and mail it to: Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, TX, 78714-9327, or deliver it in person to 5501 Airport. Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 3.

Encampment Cleanups Resume: The city's Watershed Protection Department announced that cleanups of homeless encampments across Austin would resume Wednesday, Jan. 29, after a holiday break. The cleanups are intended to protect people sleeping near creeks and waterways by removing litter that can increase flood risk. Watershed will give 72 hours' notice of cleanups to anyone in the area so they can collect their belongings.

Intersectionality: Former Texas Tribune Editor Emily Ramshaw and former "chief audience officer" Amanda Zamora announced the pending kickoff of "The 19th*" – a Tribune-like nonprofit news publication focusing on "the intersection of gender, politics and policy." (The asterisk acknowledges that the 19th Amendment did not grant the vote to women of color.)

Here Comes the Sun: Among the provisions of Austin ISD's new Facility Master Plan is a direction from district trustees to consider adding solar panels to the modernization of "all school buildings over the next 25 years." According to an analysis from Environment Texas, AISD's current solar installations will save the district nearly $5 million in energy costs and avert more than 80 million pounds of carbon pollution – equivalent to planting more than 41,100 trees.

Zephyr Will Chug On: Idled since last year by storm damage, the Zilker Zephyr tiny train is now “permanently closed,” its operators announced Wednesday, citing a contract impasse with the city. The Zephyr began its run after the Zilker Eagle was retired in 1996 for similar reasons. At 5:50pm on Wednesday, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted, “The Zilker Zephyr will chug on … The City is already … engaged in discussions to make necessary repairs and restore service.”

Capital Murder, Kidnapping: Magen Fieramusca, accused of asphyxiating Heidi Broussard and kidnapping her newborn, was indicted by a Travis County grand jury on Tuesday for capital murder and kidnapping.

Two Out of Three: In special state House elections Tuesday, Democrats won in Dallas House District 100 (Lorraine Birabill) and Houston HD 148 (Anna East­man), but lost the high-profile Fort Bend HD 28, where GOP businessman Gary Gates defeated Democrat Eliz Markowitz in a race considered a potential bellwether for November – when the two are likely to meet again.