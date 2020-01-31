News

City Opens Black History Month With First-Ever Genealogy Event

Growing Your Roots conference is free and open to the public

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Jan. 31, 2020


Not waiting for either the state of Texas or the city of Austin to ameliorate their respective relationships with their Black populations, one woman has brought to life an event that could help those whose land and home aren't always the same strengthen their own community foundations.

The first event of its kind, Growing Your Roots 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference of Austin, Texas (Thu.-Sun., Jan. 30-Feb. 2) kicks off Black History Month for the city. Hosted by the Austin History Center and the Austin Public Library's African American Community Archives Program, the conference will feature speakers, panels, workshops, exhibitions, tours, and networking opportunities for genealogy professionals, scholars, and enthusiasts – all for free. Conference locations include the Central Library, Carver Library, the AHC, and Huston-Tillotson University.

Heading the conference is kYmberly Keeton, the AHC's resident African American Community Archivist. Though her life and work is steeped in Black history, she wondered if this event would be something Austin was willing to reckon with given the city's historical treatment of Black residents.

"[The first question I had was,] 'Should this happen, and is Austin ready for something like this?'" Keeton said in a phone interview, noting there had never been a broad African American genealogy conference anywhere in Texas. There was also a second question: "How can we make it free?"

The conference's origin story begins with Keeton, her innate ability to connect, and a chance conversation. A woman, Tisha L. Christopher, approached Keeton about publicly sharing items relating to 19th-century community leader the Rev. Jacob Fontaine and wanted to hold a small event to donate material to the History Center. A businessman and newspaper publisher, Fontaine founded the First Baptist Church (Colored) in 1867, on the same property at Ninth and Guada­lupe where the Austin History Center currently stands.

Keeton then met with Library Director Roosevelt Weeks and ultimately recommended a more significant event be put together, one requiring more brainpower and creativity. "The planning started June 2019 with a series of think-tanks with interested city employees, sponsors, people from Austin Community College, and other scholars – anyone with a vested interest in Austin's Black history," explained Keeton.

Dr. Edmund T. Gordon, vice provost of diversity and professor of African & African Diaspora Studies in Anthropology at the Uni­ver­sity of Texas, serves as the Jacob Fontaine Distinguished Keynote Speaker. His keynote will touch on the history of Wheatville, the former Black settlement/neighborhood founded in 1867 by freedman James Wheat, which would eventually be overtaken by the city of Austin and integrated into UT's westward expansion.

Panel discussions at the conference include sessions on Austin's African American legacy families, the political nature of claiming heritage in spaces originally founded by Black residents, preservation storytelling efforts, and reconnecting with the perished via Austin's historically Black resting grounds. Photographer Kris Graves' Testament Project, which explores the broader Black experience in America, will close the conference. "This is an event where anyone can come and not have to worry about food or money," Keeton implores. "They can come to get knowledge and hopefully learn something about their history."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Black History Month
Naked City
Naked City
Headlines and happenings from Austin and beyond

Feb. 23, 2007

Naked City
Naked City

Feb. 16, 2007

More Austin History Center
Inside the Austin History Center’s LGBTQ Collections
Inside the Austin History Center’s LGBTQ Collections
The city’s historical archive shines a light on lesser-told stories

Beth Sullivan, Aug. 9, 2019

Books on Wheels
Books on Wheels
5th Dimension Books and Unbound: Sin Fronteras bring back the bookmobile and bring the books to you

Jessi Cape, July 10, 2015

More by Kahron Spearman
Texas Platters
VVV
Entanglement (Record Review)

Dec. 13, 2019

Fall Platters
The Vapor Caves
Feel Yourself (Record Review)

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Black History Month, Growing Your Roots 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference of Austin, Texas, Austin History Center, Austin Public Library, Carver Library, Huston-Tillotson University, kYmberly Keeton, Tisha L. Christopher, Jacob Fontaine, Roosevelt Weeks, Edmund T. Gordon, Kris Graves, Testament Project, African American Community Archives Program

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Drag Queen Loteria
Drinks Lounge
Ziggurat, Shake the Baby Til the Love Comes Out, Pleb, Take Us to Tomorrow at Sahara Lounge
J-Horror Bloodbath
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  