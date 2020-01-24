Quote of the Week
Fri., Jan. 24, 2020
"I think the majority of people ... understand that the criminalization of marijuana is counterproductive and want to see a path, not just to decriminalization, but legalization."
– Council Member Greg Casar
"I think the majority of people ... understand that the criminalization of marijuana is counterproductive and want to see a path, not just to decriminalization, but legalization."
– Council Member Greg Casar
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.
Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway VOTE NOW