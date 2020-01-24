Bike Lanes are for Bikes: The city Transportation Department announced it will step up enforcement of prohibited parking in bike-­only lanes by issuing more tickets and towing more vehicles. A call to 311 can summon traffic police.

Gas-Free Transit: Cap Metro unveiled its first two electric buses Wednesday, Jan. 22, to go into regular service across multiple routes starting Sunday, Jan. 26. Over the next five years, Cap Metro intends to purchase 80 electric buses.

Beware the Red Paint: The local transit agency also announced more red bus-only lanes. Over the next two months, transit-oriented lanes on Guadalupe between Third and 17th, and on Lavaca between Third and 15th will be painted red to signal to drivers they are not allowed in them unless they're turning right at an intersection.

LGBTQ Equality at Work: On Tuesday the Human Rights Campaign released its 2020 Corporate Equality Index assessing the LGBTQ-inclusiveness of major companies. Of the 84 Texas-based companies ranked, a mere 28 earned 100 points, with 68% being the overall average score. Notably, Indeed was the only Austin-based company to receive a top score.

Speaking of LGBTQ Rights: Utah has become the 19th state to ban conversion therapy – the discredited practice seeking to change a young queer person's sexual orientation or gender identity. Meanwhile, the Texas Legislature has yet to send a conversion therapy ban out of committee, and local cops send family members to the unethical therapy....

Test Me Not: Judicial and prosecutorial candidates taking part in Tuesday night's Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers Association forum at Alamo S. Lamar differed on much, but were united in supporting not prosecuting personal-use marijuana possession (the current policy) and on not testing for THC or K2. Consensus opinion: "The current testing methods are unreliable."

Anti-Choice Payout: The Trump administration will reestablish federal funds Texas lost when it booted Planned Parenthood out of the federal-state Women's Health Program in 2012 during its continued battle against the health care provider and, more broadly, abortion rights. Trump's response reaffirms the state's dangerous behavior by saying it's just fine to block abortion providers supporting low-income women.