Civics 101

Thursday 23

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING And just like that our Council Members return to the dais for the new year with a new agenda. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BLUEBONNET LANE OPEN HOUSE Stop by anytime to learn about proposed safety projects for Bluebonnet Lane from Del Curto Road to Melridge Place and Melridge from Bluebonnet Lane to Rabb Road. 6-7pm. Zilker Elementary School, 1900 Bluebonnet, 512/414-2317. www.austintexas.gov/bluebonnetln.

TRAVIS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY AND SHERIFF CANDIDATE FORUM Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Resource and Response Team and the Austin Justice Coalition host (some of) the candidates running for Travis County District Attorney and Sheriff. 6-8:30pm. Servant Church, 1605 E. 38th 1/2 St. Free. www.atcsarrt.org.

TREE SMART WORKSHOP Learn the ins and outs of Austin's tree ordinance, designed to protect trees during construction. Kids' activities and snacks on hand so bring the fam. 6pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ATXPLAINED LIVE KUT News brings its crowdsourced reporting series, ATXplained, to the stage with this evening of live storytelling based on listener questions about the city’s people, places, and culture. Watch eight new stories told live on stage by KUT journalists with accompanying visuals and audio, as well as classic ATXplained stories reimagined for a live audience. 7pm. Hogg Auditorium, West 24th & Whitis, UT campus, 512/475-7964. $20-30. www.kut.org.

Friday 24

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE María Medina Milner with the League of Women Voters Austin will discuss the Census, why it matters, and LWV's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Programs. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the five best ways to market your small business. Class counts toward the Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 25

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 9am. Williamson Creek at Radam Circle, 1208 Radam Cir. Free. www.treefolks.org.

AISD EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE Families of prospective high school students are welcome to attend numerous open houses on AISD's ECHS Program, which allows teens to take college classes for free. Schools hosting the open house are: Akins, Crockett, Eastside Memorial, LBJ, Navarro, Northeast, and Travis. 9am-Noon. Multiple campuses. Free. www.austinisd.org.

MLK JR NEIGHBORHOOD PARK COMMUNITY MEETING Reconnect with nature and learn about the proposed improvements for the park. Kids will enjoy the pop-up play zones, fort building, and more. 10am-Noon. MLK Jr. Neighborhood Park, 2907 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY PRECINCT 331 BLOCK WALK This Get Out the Vote effort focuses on "Tier 1" Dems to ensure they get out to the primaries! 10am-2pm. 11527 Heathrow Dr.. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

VOLUNTEER ON WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS Help rebuild strong, native grasslands in the Barton Springs recharge zone by harvesting seeds, removing invasive species, planting, and more. The event will take place near FM 1826 and Slaughter Lane. 10am-Noon. The Maxwell Management Unit on The Water Quality Protection Lands. www.austintexas.gov/wildlandevents.

FIX-IT CLINIC Learn how to repair your worn-out items – from clothing to small appliances. Noon-3pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AYD ENDORSEMENT FORUM The Austin Young Dems are hosting candidates in local races to pick their faves for the 2020 primary! 1-4pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.fb.com/austinyoungdemocrats.

JUDGES ON THE BALLOT: THEIR FUNCTION AND SELECTION Learn about the role of Texas judges, how the state's judiciary is structured, and whether we should be electing them to power. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT With the help of hundreds of volunteers, ECHO will conduct its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Sat., Jan. 25, 3am. All over. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

Sunday 26

CAD 2020 PRIMARIES ENDORSEMENT FORUM Join the Central Austin Democrats for their spring meeting on the primary. Noon-6pm. Violet Crown Clubhouse 7100 Woodrow Ave. www.fb.com/centralaustindemocrats.

VOLUNTEER ON WATER QUALITY PROTECTION LANDS Help rebuild strong, native grasslands in the Barton Springs recharge zone by harvesting seeds, removing invasive species, planting, and more. The event will take place near FM 150 and FM 3237, directions sent with registration confirmation. 1-4pm. Onion Creek Management Unit TX. www.austintexas.gov/wildlandevents.

MODERN TIMES SPEAKER SERIES: THE OTHER MIDCENTURY MODERN As part of the ongoing series, this talk will focus on "Women in Frontier Texas: Contrasts and Contradictions" with local researchers, authors, politicos, and more. 2pm. Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel. $5-10. www.nchmuseum.org.

LAKE TRAVIS WOMEN WHO LEAD: A COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Hear from and support local women leaders. 4-7pm. Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing, 512/535-3044. www.laketravisprogressives.org.

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

RECYCLING & ORGANICS REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES Network with other likeminded business owners while learning about zero waste practices. 11:30am. Sno Mo, 11220 N. Lamar Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ARC PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT WORKSHOP: THE ART OF TAXES Designed for artists, this class is hosted by DAC's Artist Resource Center, addressing common tax concerns, important IRS regulations pertaining to creative practices, and more. 6:30pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. Free. www.austintexas.gov/artistresourcecenter.

WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT VALUATION SEMINAR Landowners are invited to learn how a wildlife management plan can help keep low property taxes in place. 6:30-8pm. Austin Board of Realtors Member Events Center, 4800 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. plateau@plateauwildlife.com, www.plateauwildlife.com.

Wednesday 29

FINANCIAL WELLNESS CLASS Experienced financial coaches will cover credit, debt, budgeting, and saving in these interactive classes. All attendees receive a free credit report and one-on-one credit counseling session. (Attend all three for a certificate of completion.) Childcare provided when available. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29; 6:30-8:3pm M Station Apartments Learning Center, 2906 E MLK Blvd. Free if you make less than $55,000/year. www.foundcom.org.

CIVICS 101: MOCK CITY COUNCIL MEETING Austin’s gay chamber wants to help you get involved in city politics. Learn the ins and outs of Council meetings, like how to participate and more, with CM Jimmy Flannigan. 4-6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free, but RSVP. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

Thursday 30

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 9am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

KEYHOLDER’20 Join the Women's Fund hosts for a night honoring the local middle and high school students making change in the community. Ziauddin Yousafzai of the Malala Fund will keynote. 5:30-9pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $100-225. www.keyholderaustin.org.

NORTH UNIVERSITY-HERITAGE-ROSEDALE NEIGHBORHOOD BIKEWAYS OPEN HOUSE Drop in, see the preliminary designs, and share your thoughts with ATD regarding the proposed bikeways. 6:30-7:30pm. Bryker Woods Elementary School, 3309 Kerbey, 512/414-2054. www.austintexas.gov/NUHR-bikeways.