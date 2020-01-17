Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Feb. 3

March 3 – Super Tuesday! – is less than two months away. So if you wanna cast your ballot in the primaries (early voting runs Feb. 18-28), the deadline to get registered is Monday, Feb. 3. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you've got less than three weeks to fill out this application and either mail it to the county voter registrar's office (PO Box 149327, Austin, TX 78714-9327) or deliver it IRL to 5501 Airport Blvd. Applications must be postmarked or delivered by Feb. 3. Need an already printed application? You'll find one in this week's issue.

If you've moved and need to update your address, you can do that at txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager. Any other questions? Call 512/854-9473 or visit the county's FAQ page online: tax-office.traviscountytx.gov/voters/faq.

