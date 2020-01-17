News

Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Feb. 3

Early voting in the March primary election begins Feb. 18

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Jan. 17, 2020

Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Feb. 3

March 3 – Super Tuesday! – is less than two months away. So if you wanna cast your ballot in the primaries (early voting runs Feb. 18-28), the deadline to get registered is Monday, Feb. 3. If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), you've got less than three weeks to fill out this application and either mail it to the county voter registrar's office (PO Box 149327, Austin, TX 78714-9327) or deliver it IRL to 5501 Airport Blvd. Applications must be postmarked or delivered by Feb. 3. Need an already printed application? You'll find one in this week's issue.

If you've moved and need to update your address, you can do that at txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager. Any other questions? Call 512/854-9473 or visit the county's FAQ page online: tax-office.traviscountytx.gov/voters/faq.

Visit the Chronicle's Elections hub for the latest news from the campaign trail.
A version of this article appeared in print on January 17, 2020 with the headline: You’re SO Gonna Vote

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Women's March Returns to Signal Boost All Women’s Rights
Women's March Returns to Signal Boost All Women’s Rights
UPDATED: Event looks to rally the vote in 2020

Jan. 17, 2020

SAFE Alli­ance Sees Fewer Assault Survivors Seek Services
SAFE Alli­ance Sees Fewer Assault Survivors Seek Services
Decrease follows nationwide trend

Jan. 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

March 2020 Primary

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
MLK Community March & Festival
Starting location: University of Texas MLK statue, 305 E. 23rd; festival: Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre at Alamo Drafthouse Mueller
Sad Girls Only
at Sahara Lounge
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  