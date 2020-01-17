News

SAFE Alli­ance Sees Fewer Assault Survivors Seek Services

Decrease follows nationwide trend

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Jan. 17, 2020

SAFE Alli­ance Sees Fewer Assault Survivors Seek Services

Amid the ongoing conversation regarding how Aus­tin supports sexual assault survivors, SAFE Alli­ance announced that its Sexual Assault Nurse Examin­ers team saw a significant decrease in patients in 2019. During her monthly update to the city's Public Safety Commission on Jan. 6, SAFE's Senior Director of Sexual Assault and Health Services Juliana Gonzales shared the numbers: 667 patients were served in 2018 compared to 629 patients in 2019, marking a 6% year-to-year decrease. As SAFE told the Chronicle afterward, "2019 was the first time we've seen patient numbers go down" since the nonprofit opened its on-site sexual assault clinic Eloise House and launched its forensic nursing program in 2015. For comparison, 2016 to 2017 saw a 12% increase in visits, while 2017 to 2018 saw a 5% increase.

And no, this doesn't mean Austin's solved its rape crisis. Gonzales told the PSC this seems to be part of a trend happening nationwide. "It's our sense that sexual violence may be increasing, but the rate of services, especially those engaged with the criminal justice system, are declining." When asked by commissioners if there's a chance survivors are "distrustful" of the system, Gonzales said there are many reasons people chose to not report, including safety, but added, "I think there's a certain degree [of distrust] when there's negative publicity regarding how the criminal justice system might handle your case." (The way Austin and Travis County authorities respond to sexual assault has been the focus of local and national headlines for well over a year.) However, when asked by the Chronicle about reasons for the decline, SAFE offered: "It's all conjecture." A new forensic nursing clinic opened last year in Williamson County, which could've had an impact on the Austin numbers. SAFE added there may have been an "increase in patients in seeking services related to sexual assault as a result of the #MeToo movement" in 2017 and 2018. It's also worth noting that SAFE offers resources and support for all survivors of rape, sexual violence, and "unwanted sexual experience[s]" "regardless of whether they are interested in reporting to law enforcement.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Sexual Assault
Travis County D.A. Moore Pushes Back Against Firefighters' Claims
Travis County D.A. Moore Pushes Back Against Firefighters' Claims
Says the job of her office is to "see that justice is done" for victims and the accused

Sarah Marloff, Nov. 22, 2019

Austin Firefighters Association Takes On Travis County D.A.
Austin Firefighters Association Takes On Travis County D.A.
UPDATE: Margaret Moore responds to videos alleging mishandling of sexual assault cases

Sarah Marloff, Nov. 15, 2019

More by Sarah Marloff
Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Feb. 3
Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Feb. 3
Early voting in the March primary election begins Feb. 18

Jan. 17, 2020

Qmmunity: Oscars Flop, Local Awards Do Not
Qmmunity: Oscars Flop, Local Awards Do Not
Plus a trans masc social, sweet queer bluegrass, and more

Jan. 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

sexual assault, SAFE Alliance, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, Juliana Gonzales, Eloise House

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
MLK Community March & Festival
Starting location: University of Texas MLK statue, 305 E. 23rd; festival: Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon
Sad Girls Only
at Sahara Lounge
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre at Alamo Drafthouse Mueller
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  