Conservative Former Council Member Ellen Troxclair Now Has a Podcast

While it's not quite as glamorous as her long-joked-about inevitable Fox News debut, former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair has jumped into the conservative media world – because what else do right-wing electeds do once they leave office? – with a new podcast, Step Up With Ellen Troxclair. City Hall's last Republican appropriately migrated to the Texas Public Policy Foundation last January upon her departure from the dais, and the conservative think tank – which flexes its political muscle and brand beyond the Lone Star State – has provided her a welcoming new home as an up-and-coming podcaster and influencer.

If you couldn't get enough of Troxclair's fetish for cutting property taxes and vocal opposition to basically any city effort to keep residents safe or improve the quality of life for low-income people, you're in luck! Lament­ing that these days, conservative women must be hush-hush about their opinions – even at restaurants in the presence of waiters – Troxclair plans to talk to a "different woman leader about how she became active in policy and politics" each week. So far, that includes a proponent of "school choice," a handful of Republican candidates and officeholders, and representatives of other right-wing think tanks. Is it a truly diverse array of womens' voices that have hitherto been silenced? Sure!

On her inaugural episode, Troxclair bemoans her experience as the "lonely" sole conservative on the liberal Council and complains that while she had a platform to voice her opinions (and had no problem taking a Council member's salary), she often felt "completely belittled, ignored, and disregarded." However, she left out the part where she was well-heard – as the darling of state conservative leaders – at the Texas Capitol when she'd testify in support of bills that would overturn policies adopted by the Council of the city she swore an oath to serve. Well, whatever! Voiceless no more, Troxclair and her Republican women can bash progressive values to their heart's content, available wherever you get your podcasts.