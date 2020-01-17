Civics 101

Thursday 16

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

CIRCUIT EVENTS LOCAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 8am. 535 East Fifth St.. www.austintexas.gov/celoc.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 10am-1pm. Boggy Creek Greenbelt, 2300 Rosewood, 512/443-5323. Free. www.treefolks.org.

INVASIVE SPECIES REMOVAL A Privet Pull volunteer workday to help restore a healthy habitat for endangered species. 10am-Noon. Long Canyon on the Balcones Canyonland Preserve. www.austintexas.gov/wildlandevents.

ATX LEGI-CATION Visit with elected officials and staff at the Capitol to share information about the work Planned Parenthood does right here in Texas. A brief training will be provided. Noon-1:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.ppgreatertx.org.

Friday 17

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

COOKIES WITH AUSTIN CODE Meet your local code inspectors! Ask about city code! Learn the local ordinances! 9-10am. Fiesta, 3909 N. I-35, 512/406-3900. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Meme Styles of Measure Austin will discuss how data and education can help empower communities to eliminate social disparities. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 East 12th. www.measureaustin.org.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 11am. Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2938 E. 13th. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 18

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

WALNUT CREEK PLAYGROUND REPLACEMENT PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING Join PARD to play at the park and share your thoughts on the playground's future. 10am-Noon. Walnut Creek Park, 12138 N. Lamar, 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov.

WOMEN'S MARCH ATX Women's March ATX is back and pushing for change and equity for all women in November 2020. Before the rally begins (noon-3pm), the Riveter invites all to stop by for water, mimosas, or a bite to eat before heading to the south steps of the Capitol together. Organizers have informed the Chronicle that the previously planned march to the Capitol has been canceled; the rally will proceed as scheduled. This listing has been edited to reflect this change. Noon-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

MEET + GREET HOUSE PARTY A couple public safety commissioners and friends invite you to get to know Selena Alvarenga, running for the 460th District Court Judge. 4-6pm. 4228 Threadgill St.. www.selenaforjudge.com.

Sunday 19

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

MONTHLY BIRDING & NATURE HIKE Hill Country Conservancy hosts a monthly hike to get you outside and looking at birds! 8-10:30am. Nalle Bunny Run Wildlife Preserve, 4615 Bunny Run (near Hwy. 360 & Pennybacker Bridge). $5. sarah@hillcountryconservancy.org.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM WITH JEFF TRAVILLION Join the Precinct 1 County Commissioner for a presentation on "2020 for Travis County." Noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free. lelmore@austincc.edu.

BLACK & BLUES: A POLITICAL PARTY Join the Black Austin Democrats for a party to motivate Black voters to get to the polls this primary season! Attendees will also learn about BAD's involvement with the 2020 census and 2021 redistricting. 6-8:30pm. Hanovers 2.0, 16912 N. I-35, 512/660-5100. $50+. info@blackaustindemocrats.org, www.blackaustindemocrats.org.

Monday 20

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

NURSING SERVICES Nurses are on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am. St. John Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am. Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

MLK COMMUNITY MARCH & FESTIVAL Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with a short program at UT's MLK statue before marching to the Capitol and on to Huston-Tillotson for festivities. Capital Area Food Bank will be collecting nonperishable food items. 9am. Starting location: University of Texas MLK statue, 305 E. 23rd; festival: Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon. www.mlkcelebration.com.

AUSTIN YOUTH RIVER WATCH CLEANUP Join River Watchers for its MLK Day of Service event to help clean and restore Buttermilk Creek. Activities will include: removing trash from the area, planting native plants, and learning about water quality. (All tools and supplies provided.) 10am-Noon. Buttermilk Branch Greenbelt, 7500 Blessing Ave.. Free (registration required). www.riverwatchers.org.

EMBODY THE DREAM: TRUTH, RACIAL HEALING & TRANSFORMATION CIRCLES A community event intended to deepen the understanding of Dr. King's dream for MLK Day. 12:20-3:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.austinhealthcommons.org.

Tuesday 21

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

ST. JOHN’S NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am St. John’s Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

GROW WITH GOOGLE

The tech mega-company is doing a two-city tour to offer free training, tools, and expertise to help folks grow their tech skills, careers, and businesses. The day-long event will feature Google staff leading a variety of hands-on workshops to help local businesses and residents find the jobs and markets they want. Attendees are welcome to pre-register for specific workshops or drop in and for one-on-one 20-minute training sessions with Google staff.

On Jan. 24, Google will take its training on the road to Keller, TX (640 Johnson Rd.) 10:30am-5pm.

10:30am-5pm.

THE WORKS II: GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION Join LifeWorks to celebrate the grand opening of their new safe, affordable housing for youth and young families exiting homelessness or aging out of foster care. 11am-1pm. 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. www.lifeworksaustin.org.

HAPPY HOUR WITH REP. GOODWIN Grab a cocktail and share thoughts and feedback with your Rep! 6-7:30pm. 400 Rabbits, 5701 W. Slaughter, 512/861-7070. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

ACDLA CANDIDATE FORUM The Austin Criminal Defense Lawyers Association hosts a candidate forum for contested criminal court judicial races, County Attorney, and the D.A.'s race. 6:30-9:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/861-7040. www.drafthouse.com/theater/south-lamar.

Wednesday 22

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

FINANCIAL WELLNESS CLASS Experienced financial coaches will cover credit, debt, budgeting, and saving in these interactive classes. All attendees receive a free credit report and one-on-one credit counseling session. (Attend all three for a certificate of completion.) Childcare provided when available. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29; 6:30-8:3pm M Station Apartments Learning Center, 2906 E MLK Blvd. Free if you make less than $55,000/year. www.foundcom.org.

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 23

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING And just like that our Council Members return to the dais for the new year with a new agenda. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY AND SHERIFF CANDIDATE FORUM Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Resource and Response Team and the Austin Justice Coalition host (some of) the candidates running for Travis County District Attorney and Sheriff. 6-8:30pm. Servant Church, 1605 E. 38th 1/2 St. Free. www.atcsarrt.org.

TREE SMART WORKSHOP Learn the ins and outs of Austin's tree ordinance, designed to protect trees during construction. Kids' activities and snacks on hand so bring the fam. 6pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLUEBONNET LANE OPEN HOUSE Stop by anytime to learn about proposed safety projects for Bluebonnet Lane from Del Curto Road to Melridge Place and Melridge from Bluebonnet Lane to Rabb Road. 6-7pm. Zilker Elementary School, 1900 Bluebonnet, 512/414-2317. www.austintexas.gov/bluebonnetln.

ATXPLAINED LIVE KUT News brings its crowdsourced reporting series, ATXplained, to the stage with this evening of live storytelling based on listener questions about the city’s people, places, and culture. Watch eight new stories told live on stage by KUT journalists with accompanying visuals and audio, as well as classic ATXplained stories reimagined for a live audience. 7pm. Hogg Auditorium, West 24th & Whitis, UT campus, 512/475-7964. $20-30. www.kut.org.