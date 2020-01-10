Civics 101

Thursday 9

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH: COMPLEX MEDICAL CASE STUDIES Central Texas providers share case studies on providing culturally competent medical care for trans and nonbinary patients. Medical providers are the target audience, but med students and novices are also welcome. Registration open! Event: Thu., Feb. 20, 6pm Dell Pediatric Research Institute, 1400 Barbara Jordan Blvd. www.txtranshealth.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Travis County residents can give their holiday tree new life by recycling it at one of the below locations. Simply remove all decorations and drop it off. No flocking accepted and trees should not be in bags. West Service Center (4501 FM 620); East Service Center (6011 Blue Bluff); Del Valle Adult Softball Complex (3614 FM 973, Del Valle); 1431 Collection Station (2625 Woodall Dr., Leander). Through Fri., Jan. 10 Multiple locations. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

A CONVERSATION WITH CHRIS BELL Watch IRL or online this convo between this U.S. Senate candidate and Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. Free. https://www.texastribune.org/studio-919.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

NO WAR WITH IRAN: DAY OF ACTION Activists and organizers invite Austinites to join in national protest against war and stand in solidarity with Iran. A candlelight vigil will follow at 6pm on the sidewalk on the Capitol's south side of the to "stand together peacefully in opposition to war with Iran and in solidarity with Iranian-Americans, Iraqi-Americans, Muslim Americans, military families and veterans, and others most affected." 5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.nowarwithiran.org.

AUSTIN FAST START: CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS PITCH A pitch competition with a purpose from the city and the Austin Young Chamber. Pitch your products for a chance at winning an unrestricted cash prize and other opportunities. 5:30-7:30pm. H-E-B and Favor Eastside Tech Hub, 2416 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

JANUARY MEETING: ENDORSEMENTS PART 1 The West Austin Democrats will endorse candidates running for Travis County district attorney, Travis County attorney, Travis County sheriff, and multiple folks running for different judicial races. 6:45-9:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. www.westaustindemocrats.org.

Friday 10

TEXAS SCHOOL SAFETY SUMMIT A two-day summit focused on creating safer schools to improve students' lives with educators, community members, and school safety specialists. Fri., Jan. 10, 8am-4pm; Sat., Jan. 11, 8am-noon 5701 Springdale Rd.. $150. events.esc13.net/schoolsafety.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Presenters from ACC and Racial Healing & Transformation will discuss the National Day of Racial Healing and beyond. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th St..

TOGETHER WE CAN: 2020 BUTLER AWARD WINNERS Celebrate the new year by honoring the community's major 2019 accomplishments. Plus, the outgoing board chairs will be honored while the incoming vice chairs are introduced. 4-6pm. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. Free. www.canatx.org.

SOCIAL JUSTICE MIXER Spend the evening with Texas Advocates for Justice and Grassroots Leadership and learn about the work UT Law Expunction Project is doing to help residents clear Texas arrest records. 6:30pm. Texas Advocates for Justice, 3121 E. 12th St.,. www.fb.com/texasadvocatesforjustice.

Saturday 11

TEXAS SCHOOL SAFETY SUMMIT A two-day summit focused on creating safer schools to improve students' lives with educators, community members, and school safety specialists. Fri., Jan. 10, 8am-4pm; Sat., Jan. 11, 8am-noon 5701 Springdale Rd.. $150. events.esc13.net/schoolsafety.

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 9am-Noon. Richard Moya Park, 10001 Burleson, 512/443-5323. Free. www.treefolks.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Parents and caregivers are invited to learn how to keep babies safe and sound. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

FREE DRIP IRRIGATION WORKSHOP Learn how to install a drip irrigation system from Travis County Master Gardener irrigation experts. 10am-Noon. Freedom Home Baptist Church, 3405 Oak Springs Dr.. Free. tcmga.events@gmail.com, www.tcmastergardeners.org.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chicken-keeping and composting methods go hand in hand to lower what goes into the landfill. 11am. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

CANDIDATE DEBATE & FORUM Join Black Austin Democrats, Pflugerville Area Democrats, East TC Democrats, South East Democratic Alliance, and Northeast TC Democrats for a candidate forum with folks running for office in the county. 11am-4pm. Hanovers 2.0, 16912 N. I-35, 512/967-3314. Free. info@easttraviscountydemocrats.com, www.easttraviscountydemocrats.com.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system, so attend a class, then apply! 12:15pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

NAMI CENTRAL TEXAS: WORKSHOP FOR FAMILY MEMBERS For people who have loved ones with a mental health condition, this workshop covers diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation, and NAMI resources. 1-5pm. Austin State Hospital, 4110 Guadalupe, 512/419-2333. Free (registration required). www.namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

ABOLITION OF POLICING WORKSHOP Attend for a workshop, developed by Critical Resistance, on understanding police work and address questions raised in the practical resistance. 2-5pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. www.atxanarchistblackcross.wordpress.com.

Sunday 12

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Parents and caregivers are invited to learn how to keep babies safe and sound. 9am. St. David's, 3000 N. IH-35. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

LGBT(Q!) MIMOSA BRUNCH FOR LAURIE EISERLOH Meet one of the candidates running for Travis Country Attorney at this meet and greet. An out lesbian, Eiserloh touts her 27 years of experience as a reason to vote for her in the primaries. 11:30am-2pm. 1101 Enfield Rd.

Monday 13

NURSING SERVICES Nurses are on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am. St. John Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am. Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE See agenda for details (re: issues related to the Municipal Civil Service Commission). 1pm. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov/artcomm.

Tuesday 14

ST. JOHN’S NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am St. John’s Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ROP SUSPENSION & REVOCATION ORIENTATION Austin Code Department invites all property owners registered in the Repeat Offender Program and interested parties to learn about these procedures. 9:30am. Austin Code Department, 5202 E Ben White Blvd. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION Learn how to develop your own small business. 11am. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH Are we there yet? Who's in? Who's out? I can't remember, except there were once people of color in this race and now there's mostly not (and Yang might not even qualify). 6-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. www.rainon4th.com.

TRANSATX VDR TRAINING A local group of trans and nonbinary qmmunity members are hosting a queer-friendly voter deputy registrar training in an effort to rally the queer, trans, and enby vote! 6:30-7:30pm. 5501 Airport Blvd.

Wednesday 15

SEARCHLIGHT SERIES: JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND ACTION AROUND RAPE Join Survivor Justice Project and the Austin Justice Coalition for a five-part series on the intersections of sexual assault survivor justice, racial equity, and criminal justice to uncover ways to advance healing and community accountability for sexual violence in Austin. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30pm Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

FINANCIAL WELLNESS CLASS Experienced financial coaches will cover credit, debt, budgeting, and saving in these interactive classes. All attendees receive a free credit report and one-on-one credit counseling session. (Attend all three for a certificate of completion.) Childcare provided when available. Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22, 29; 6:30-8:3pm M Station Apartments Learning Center, 2906 E MLK Blvd. Free if you make less than $55,000/year. www.foundcom.org.

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

ELECTRIC BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Development Service Department, 5202 East Ben White Blvd. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 16

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! All supplies (plus coffee and light refreshments) provided. 10am-1pm. Boggy Creek Greenbelt, 2300 Rosewood, 512/443-5323. Free. www.treefolks.org.

ATX LEGI-CATION Visit with elected officials and staff at the Capitol to share information about the work Planned Parenthood does right here in Texas. A brief training will be provided. Noon-1:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.ppgreatertx.org.