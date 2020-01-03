News

The Beto-Castro-Meter Comes to an End

Both Texans have left the Democratic candidate building

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Jan. 3, 2020


He held on, barely, until the dawn of the new year, but Julián Castro's exit from the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, Jan. 2, changes the state of play ... well, not at all, which is the problem. At least, that's how many national blue-team voices, picking up the framing crafted by Castro himself in his campaign's last weeks, are receiving the news: as a failure of the Democratic coalition, not of the former San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary, to create space for Latino representation and sociocultural progressivism on the party's 2020 stage. Just as one example, here's Esquire's Charles Pierce: "This means that there is no longer a Latino presence in a field that still includes two no-hope white millionaires and a crackpot who thinks you can vibe away your cancer, [and] no candidate on stage at subsequent debates who reads out the names of the victims of police violence, who points out that police violence is gun violence, and who talks as much about poverty as he or she does about the embattled middle class. ... Castro should have been viable all the way to the convention."

Perhaps! But let's talk about what we know about, which is Texas. For Castro to have been viable, he would have needed to win, place, or show here, in his home state, which is an early state – we start voting before Nevada or South Carolina – where his proclamation as the incarnation of the New Democratic Majority makes more sense than anywhere else. And yet he was nowhere near that happening. For all his foibles and blind spots, Beto O'Rourke ended his campaign while a top-tier contender in the Texas primary, with enough clout to stand up a new PAC and make a difference in down-ballot races, and to run again for something on his own terms. Castro goes where from here? If he's not selected by someone else to be VP or to do another Cabinet tour, he could ... tag-team and job-share a seat in Congress with his brother? Not for the first time, the promise of the Castros as a force for good across the nation is undercut by their failure, so far, to strategically grow and wield their power and influence here at home.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More March 2020 Primaries
The Beto-Castro-Meter: A Tier of Their Own
The Beto-Castro-Meter: A Tier of Their Own
Iowa is 23 weeks away, how are our 2020 Texans doing?

Mike Clark-Madison, Aug. 30, 2019

Dems Vie for Incumbent Rep. John Carter’s Round Rock Seat
Dems Vie for Incumbent Rep. John Carter’s Round Rock Seat
North of Austin, a range of liberals in TX-31 contest

Michael King, Aug. 30, 2019

More by Mike Clark-Madison
An “Awesome First Year” for Austin's Office of Police Oversight
An “Awesome First Year” for Austin's Office of Police Oversight
OPO fields more than 800 incoming contacts – comments, complaints, and kudos – in 2019

Jan. 3, 2020

Austin at Large: Equity Is Everybody’s Business
Austin at Large: Equity Is Everybody’s Business
We the people of Austin own the future of our schools

Dec. 27, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

March 2020 Primaries, Julián Castro, New Democratic Majority, Beto O'Rourke

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Hell Yes Project: Barton Springs Pool Cleaning
Barton Springs Pool
Michael Barnes: Indelible Austin at BookPeople
One Page Salon
at The North Door
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  