Civics 101

Friday 3

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

TRAVIS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Travis County residents can give their holiday tree new life by recycling it at one of the below locations. Simply remove all decorations and drop it off. No flocking accepted and trees should not be in bags. West Service Center (4501 FM 620); East Service Center (6011 Blue Bluff); Del Valle Adult Softball Complex (3614 FM 973, Del Valle); 1431 Collection Station (2625 Woodall Dr., Leander). Through Fri., Jan. 10 Multiple locations. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

STASSNEY LANE IMPROVEMENTS FEEDBACK ATD wants your input on how to improve transit options along Stassney from West Gate Blvd. to South Congress, so visit the link online and share your thoughts! Comments will be accepted from Dec. 5, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020 Online. carly.haithcock@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

WOOD RECLAMATION For anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. John Treviño Jr. Metro Park, 9505 FM 969. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 4

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Give your tree a second life as mulch or wood chips by bringing your tree to the Zilker polo fields. Remove all tinsel, ornaments, and – whatever you do – do not put it in a bag. Otherwise, trees can be put out on the sidewalk on your scheduled trash day for recycling! Sat.-Sun., Dec. 28-29, Jan. 4-5, 10am-2pm Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov.

URBAN HEALTH EXPO Professionals in the health and wellness industry will address health challenges affecting communities of color in Central Texas. Fitness demos, cooking classes, dance sessions, yoga, and more with athletes, doctors, and trainers. 9am-3pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 917/272-4027. Free with RSVP. www.urbanhealthexpo.com.

LOCAL CANDIDATE FORUM The Wells Branch Dems hosts a meet and greet with Rep. James Talarico and Rick Kennedy, who's running for Congress. 1-3pm. Wells Branch Recreation Center.

Sunday 5

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Give your tree a second life as mulch or wood chips by bringing your tree to the Zilker polo fields. Remove all tinsel, ornaments, and – whatever you do – do not put it in a bag. Otherwise, trees can be put out on the sidewalk on your scheduled trash day for recycling! Sat.-Sun., Dec. 28-29, Jan. 4-5, 10am-2pm Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 6

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

NURSING SERVICES Nurses are on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am, East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am. St. John Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am. Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am. Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SMBR LAUNCHES ONLINE CERTIFICATION PORTAL Starting today, stakeholders can access a free, streamlined certification application process online to replace the existing paper certification application process. SMBR staffers are available to assist with completing the online application during business hours. Email or call for an appointment; computers and scanners will be available weekdays 8am-4:30pm. 8am-5pm. Online. SMBRcertification@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/certification.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

FAR NORTHWEST PROGRESSIVES MEETING A candidate forum between Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez and her challenger Liz Donegan. Additionally, Austin Police Department & Williamson County sheriff's representatives will offer a crime and safety report. 6:30-8pm. InterStellar BBQ, 12233 RR 620. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.

COMMISSION ON IMMIGRANT AFFAIRS MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

LAD: PROJECT CONNECT AND THE FUTURE OF TRANSIT A discussion on local transit plans with the Liberal Austin Democrats and a Cap Metro rep. Arrive early for food and drinks. All are welcome. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 7

ST. JOHN’S NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am St. John’s Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION Learn how to develop your own small business. 9am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and get other safety tips for little passengers. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ems.

VIOLET CROWN TRAIL: NORTH PUBLIC MEETING Learn about the latest section of trail (between Home Depot Boulevard and MoPac, just north of William Cannon) to connect north and south legs. 6-8pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 8

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION UNIVERSAL RECYCLING ORDINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.austintexas.gov/zwac.

STONEWALL DEMOCRATS OF AUSTIN: CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENT FORUM Stay tuned for the lineup. 6-10pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free, but RSVP. www.stonewallaustin.org.

Thursday 9

A CONVERSATION WITH CHRIS BELL Watch IRL or online this convo between this U.S. Senate candidate and Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. Free. https://www.texastribune.org/studio-919.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN FAST START: CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS PITCH A pitch competition with a purpose from the city and the Austin Young Chamber. Pitch your products for a chance at winning an unrestricted cash prize and other opportunities. 5:30-7:30pm. H-E-B and Favor Eastside Tech Hub, 2416 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

JANUARY MEETING: ENDORSEMENTS PART 1 The West Austin Democrats will endorse candidates running for Travis County district attorney, Travis County attorney, Travis County sheriff, and multiple folks running for different judicial races. 6:45-9:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. www.westaustindemocrats.org.

Friday 10

TEXAS SCHOOL SAFETY SUMMIT A two day summit focused on creating safer schools to improve students' lives with educators, community members, and school safety specialists. Fri., Jan. 10, 9am-4pm; Sat., Jan. 11, 9am-noon 5701 Springdale Rd.. $150. events.esc13.net/schoolsafety.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE

TOGETHER WE CAN: 2020 BUTLER AWARD WINNERS Celebrate the new year by honoring the community's major 2019 accomplishments. Plus, the outgoing Board chairs will be honored while the incoming Vice Chairs are introduced. 4-6pm. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. Free. www.canatx.org.