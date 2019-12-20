Top 10 Quotes From Austin Politics in 2019

1) Quote of the Year: "I don't want to go back into the woods, but I'm tired of dealing with this shit."

– William Brower, who was sleeping under U.S. 183 at Burnet Road until highway crews began clearing encampments on orders of Gov. Greg Abbott (Nov. 8)

2) "You will no longer succeed in dehumanizing our community for your political gain. It's over."

– Sam Smoot of Equality Texas, on the Texas House's LGBTQ Caucus and the message it sends (Feb. 8)

3) "We are a city that is just trying to do better by our people. This bill before you is giving up on working Texans."

– Council Member Greg Casar, testifying against SB 15, which would nullify Austin's paid sick leave (March 8)

4) "As mayor, it is my privilege and responsibility to lean into such learning moments with my community – not to back away from them."

– Mayor Steve Adler, telling Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller to mind his busi­ness over the Citywide Iftar Dinner featuring U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (May 17)

5) "I ask for your courage, strength, love, and compassion. ... You are my family, and I will say: Family sticks up for each other. I ask you, vote no."

– Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso, chair of the House LGBTQ Caucus, urging her colleagues to reject the "#SaveChickFilA" bill (May 24)

6) "I love when our governor tweets opposition to a policy I supported. Just validates that I was on the right side."

– Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, on Gov. Greg Abbott's vow to overturn Austin's move to decriminalize camping on the street (June 28)

7) "Jesus Christ, of course he's racist! He's been racist from day one."

– Beto O'Rourke, D-WTF, roasting the Beltway media (in this case, Morning Joe) for playing dumb about Donald the Menace in the White House (Aug. 9)

8) "It should not be comfortable for them to be that much of a bigot. They see us as the predators, when in fact, we are the victims."

– Trans woman and activist Naomi Wilson, on "concerned parents" turning an AISD board meeting into a stage for their complaints about modern life (and sex education) (Aug. 30)

9) "When you see a government that works great for those with money ... and is not working for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple, and we need to call it out for what it is."

– Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D.-Mass., addressing supporters in Downtown Austin (Sept. 13)

10) "Any mayor, county judge that was dumbass enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legis­lat­ure for cities and counties."

– House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, caught on tape (Oct. 18)