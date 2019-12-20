News

Top 10 Hits of the 86th Texas Legislature

What antics did those state senators and representatives get up to this year?

By the News Staff, Fri., Dec. 20, 2019


Currently the youngest member of the Texas Lege, Rep. James Talarico was one of the newly elected Dems in 2019. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

1) "Bluer Than Blue."
Twelve new Dems in the Texas House and two in the Senate lowered the fevered temperature of the GOP hothouse.

2) "Teach the Children."
With an eye toward survival, chastened lawmakers finally took a shot at fixing the state's broken school finance system.

3) "Too Late to Apologize."
Secretary of State David Whitley saw his job go up in flames after an incompetent effort to strip the vote from tens of thousands of (largely Latinx) Texans.

4) "Something Stupid."
Dennis Bonnen had triumphed in his first session as House Speaker, but then blew it all when his boneheaded backstabbing got caught on tape.

5) "Where's Da Bud?"
The House's bipartisan criminal justice reforms got rebuffed by the Senate – but the Lege inadvertently decriminalized marijuana (by legalizing hemp) instead!

6) "One for the Road."
Texas craft breweries can now sell beer to-go – a bipartisan triumph of common sense over the state's byzantine, dysfunctional, corrupt alcohol regulatory regime.

7) "I'm Coming Out."
The first-ever LGBTQ Caucus in the Lege helped thwart attacks on local nondiscrimination ordinances and stood up against stupid Chick-fil-A-themed wingnut antics.

8) "Mind Your Own Business."
While most attacks on reproductive rights thankfully failed, cities are now largely prohibited from doing business with Planned Parenthood.

9) "History Never Repeats."
The session began with the trashing of a spurious Confederate historical plaque in the Capitol; bills to protect similar Lost Cause leftovers did not survive.

10) "Your Cash Ain't Nothin' but Trash."
Even though Texas has plenty of money, the Lege made sure cities and counties would go begging with new property tax revenue caps.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by the News Staff
What Land Use Code Do We Need to Build the City We Want?
What Land Use Code Do We Need to Build the City We Want?
Planning a way forward after CodeNEXT

April 12, 2019

Central Texas Lawmakers Speak Out About the 86th Legislative Session
Central Texas Lawmakers Speak Out About the 86th Legislative Session
Interviews with the team representing 2.1 million Austin metro residents

Jan. 4, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mozart's Light Show
Mozart's Coffee Roasters
Trail of Lights at EmilyAnn at Emily Ann Theater
Will Taylor's Christmas Eve w/ Leeann Atherton, Guy Forsyth, Marshall Hood, & more at Nicholas Dawson Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  