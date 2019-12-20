Civics 101

Thursday 19

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK ON SAFETY & MOBILITY PROJECTS Review and provide feedback for the draft 2020 Mobility Annual Plan, which includes sidewalks, safe routes to school, bikeways, urban trails, intersection safety, Vision Zero improvements, and more. Funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond, the final 2020 MAP is expected to be released in early March. Provide feedback through Feb. 2, 2020 Online.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

STASSNEY LANE IMPROVEMENTS FEEDBACK ATD wants your input on how to improve transit options along Stassney from West Gate Blvd. to South Congress, so visit the link online and share your thoughts! Comments will be accepted from Dec. 5, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020 Online. carly.haithcock@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SENIOR COMMUNITY HEALTH SCREENING Learn about Life Line’s five-test package of preventive health screenings with Lakeway Activity Center. Call to register. 9am-4pm. Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek, 800/690-0323. Price varies. brianna.reed@llsa.com, www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR Learn how to help register your fellow citizens to vote. 10:30am. Richard Scott Building, 4717 Heflin. Free. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

RESPONDING TO CITY SOLICITATIONS The city’s Purchasing Office shares tips on how to respond to competitive solicitations. One of two workshops. 11am-12:30pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. Free. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

FUNDRAISER FOR MAGGIE ELLIS Wanna learn more about the LGBTQmmunity member running for 200th Civil District Court Judge? Then stop by this party to hear about how she's aiming to become the first married LGBTQIA+ person elected to a district bench in Austin. 5:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.maggieforjudge.com.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES WATCH PARTY Just like clockwork, the Dems are back on the debate stage with a smaller, less diverse group. 6-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. www.rainon4th.com.

WATERSHED PROTECTION DEPARTMENT STAKEHOLDER MEETING The city’s Watershed Protection Department leads a discussion on updating the payment structure for both the Regional Stormwater Management Program and the Urban Watershed Structural Control Fund. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/rsmp.

Friday 20

JOINT INCLUSION COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/jic.

Saturday 21

Sunday 22

Monday 23

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES AT NORTH AUSTIN YMCA A pilot program from the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit to help neighborhood residents access bus passes, rent and utility assistance, and social work and nursing services. Call for more info or to set up an appointment. Mondays, 8:30am-12:30pm YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5159 x4. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 24

Wednesday 25

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 26

TRAVIS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Dec. 26-Jan. 10 Multiple locations. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.