2019's Big Stories Shaping Austin's Path Into a New Decade
Never a slow news day
Our Top 10 News stories of 2019 included some unexpected shockers and some long-anticipated milestones, but they all have one thing in common: They're not over. These game-changing moments have, rather, set the stage for new, not-always-easy conversations as our city leaves its (20)teens for its (20)20s – about our schools, our police and justice systems, our land use and the environment, the needs of the unhoused and poor, our city's fiscal sustainability, and much more. Here's our look back at a year filled with news that mattered. – Mike Clark-Madison
A version of this article appeared in print on December 20, 2019 with the headline: Never a Slow News Day
