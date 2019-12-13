Civics 101

Thursday 12

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. In person: Thu., Nov. 21, 6-7pm. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

RAINEY SHARED STREETS PILOT This Austin Transportation and Austin Police pilot program will test the temporary closure of Rainey Street to motor vehicle traffic Thursdays-Saturdays, 9pm-2:30am, in the model of the long-running Sixth Street shutdowns. The pilot period runs through March 8, 2020. Through Mar. 8, 2020. Thu.-Sat., 9pm-2:30am Rainey Street. www.austintexas.gov/raineystudy.

STASSNEY LANE IMPROVEMENTS FEEDBACK ATD wants your input on how to improve transit options along Stassney from West Gate Blvd. to South Congress, so visit the link online and share your thoughts! Comments will be accepted from Dec. 5, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020 Online. carly.haithcock@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CONFRONTING CONTEMPORARY ANTI-SEMITISM ADL Deputy National Director Kenneth Jacobson will speak at this collaborative event. Breakfast served. (Note: Registration for the December event is CLOSED.) 8-9am. Congregation Agudas Achim, 7300 Hart, 512/735-8400. Free (suggested donation $18). www.theaustinsynagogue.org.

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings at Blunn Creek Greenbelt to improve wildlife habitat, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! 10am-1pm. 512/443-5323. Free. www.treefolks.org.

FORT HOOD VETERANS JOB FAIR More than 45 (ready to hire) employers will be onsite to meet with vets, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists looking for work! 11am-3pm. Club Hood, 33364Wainwright Dr., Fort Hood, TX. Free. www.recruitmilitary.com.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 13

COMMUNITY ADVANCEMENT NETWORK BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 1-3pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 14

CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE – CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS Join fellow volunteers every other month to help clean up Lady Bird Lake along the shoreline and on the water. Advance registration required. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/391-0617 x702. Free. keith@keepaustinbeautiful.org, www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY FLOODPLAIN REFORESTATION PROGRAM LAUNCH Want to be part of the reforestation effort? Join urban forestry nonprofit TreeFolks at this volunteer event to find out more. Location provided after registration. 10am-1pm. Private location near Elgin. www.treefolks.org/travis-county-floodplain.

DISTRICT 3 JOB & COMMUNITY FAIR Job-seekers are invited to mingle with more than 30 local employers looking to hire! Don't forget the resumes! Don't have one? Professional assistance will be available onsite. 10am-2pm. Eastside Memorial High School. district3@austintexas.gov.

TWIN OAKS BRANCH BOOK SALE Proceeds from book sales directly benefit the Austin Public Library. 10am-4pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.library.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 3 JOB & COMMUNITY FAIR Employers will be recruiting for positions in health care, education, hospitality, customer service, retail, communications, transit, and over a dozen city departments. Job seekers encouraged to bring résumés, though professional résumé assistance will also be provided on-site. 10am-2pm. Eastside Memorial High School, 512/414 5823. district3@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 15

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

MONTHLY BIRDING & NATURE HIKE Hill Country Conservancy hosts a monthly hike to get you outside and looking at birds! 8-10:30am. Nalle Bunny Run Wildlife Preserve, 4615 Bunny Run (near Hwy. 360 & Pennybacker Bridge). $5. sarah@hillcountryconservancy.org.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL AUSTIN WRITE-4-RIGHTS Write cards to political prisoners and their families this holiday season. And while you’re at it, drop a line to “representatives of repressive governments, urging them to uphold international norms regarding the treatment of activists.” 5-8pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/350-3692. Free (donations accepted). pcos1903@yahoo.com, www.write.amnestyusa.org.

Monday 16

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES AT NORTH AUSTIN YMCA A pilot program from the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit to help neighborhood residents access bus passes, rent and utility assistance, and social work and nursing services. Call for more info or to set up an appointment. Mondays, 8:30am-12:30pm YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5159 x4. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

LIVE MUSIC FUND COMMUNITY FORUM Austin musicians and live music industry reps are encouraged to share their thoughts on the newly formed Live Music Fund. 2-4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

REPEAT OFFENDER PROGRAM TENANT INPUT MEETING Tenants living at ROP properties are invited to share their experiences. Unable to attend? Take the online survey. 6-7:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 17

ST. JOHN’S NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide checkups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Tuesdays, 8:30-11:30am St. John’s Community Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION Learn how to develop your own small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DEFENDING HUMANITY: CARING FOR REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS TRAPPED IN DANGER Doctors Without Borders leads a discussion on helping those whose lives are threatened by our ever-worsening immigration policies. 6:30-8:30pm. The Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK, 512/471-7324. Free. event.rsvp@newyork.msf.org, www.doctorswithoutborders.org.

Wednesday 18

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other safety tips for little passengers. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

REPEAT OFFENDER PROGRAM TENANT INPUT MEETING Tenants living at ROP properties are invited to share their experiences. Unable to attend? Take the online survey. 6-7:30pm. Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 19

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SENIOR COMMUNITY HEALTH SCREENING Learn about Life Line’s five-test package of preventive health screenings with Lakeway Activity Center. Call to register. 9am-4pm. Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek, 800/690-0323. Price varies. brianna.reed@llsa.com, www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR Learn how to help register your fellow citizens to vote. 10:30am. Richard Scott Building, 4717 Heflin. Free. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

RESPONDING TO CITY SOLICITATIONS The city’s Purchasing Office shares tips on how to respond to competitive solicitations. One of two workshops. 11am-12:30pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FUNDRAISER FOR MAGGIE ELLIS Wanna learn more about the LGBTQmmunity member running for 200th Civil District Court Judge? Then stop by this party to hear about she's aiming to become the first married LGBTQIA+ person elected to a district bench in Austin. 5:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.maggieforjudge.com.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES WATCH PARTY Just like clockwork, the Dems are back on the debate stage with a smaller, less diverse group. 6-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. www.rainon4th.com.

WATERSHED PROTECTION DEPARTMENT STAKEHOLDER MEETING The city’s Watershed Protection Department leads a discussion on updating the payment structure for both the Regional Stormwater Management Program and the Urban Watershed Structural Control Fund. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/rsmp.