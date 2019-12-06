Affordable Banking: Mayor Steve Adler, nonprofit Affordable Central Texas, and Texas Capital Bank announced the latter's initial investment of $500,000 in the Austin Housing Conservancy Fund – an effort launched in 2018 with the acquisition of three multifamily properties totaling 792 units and serving over 1,200 residents – toward a 10-year goal of preserving more than 10,000 rental housing units. Said Adler, "Keeping the city affordable for teachers, artists, first responders, restaurant workers, and other working people is crucial to preserving what everyone loves about being here."

New Moves at KUT: Journalist and digital content strategist Teresa Frontado will become KUT's first executive editor in January. With more than a decade of experience, Frontado – whose career has largely focused on Spanish-language media – is expected to strengthen the KUT "newsroom's audience focus with an emphasis on engagement, digital innovation, diversity, accountability reporting, and [public-radio] storytelling."

Kamala Withdraws: The Democratic presidential primary field lost a warrior this week, as California Sen. Kamala Harris suspended her campaign amid sinking polls and uncertain finances. With Julián Castro and Cory Booker not currently making the December debate cut, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer ($!), Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren are the white folks still standing.

Speaking of Buttigieg: "My support for Pete is motivated by two things," Mayor Adler told The Texas Tribune. "He's a good friend, and I truly believe he would be a great president." The Trib profile describes Adler (who met the South Bend mayor through the U.S. Conference of Mayors) as one of Buttigieg's earliest endorsers, and Adler calls him a mentor on city issues.

Intelligence Impeaching: The U.S. House Intelligence Committee this week released the report of its impeachment inquiry into President Trump, saying Trump's actions in regard to Ukraine "have damaged our national security, undermined the integrity of the next election, and violated his oath of office." The committee also recounted attempts to obstruct the inquiry, saying Trump's obstruction "challenged the very core of our Constitutional system of checks and balances, separation of powers, and rule of law." The report moves to the Judiciary Committee, charged with considering specific articles of impeachment.